In today's episode of Racist Neighbors: a man named Chris Sullivan who lives in Fishers, Indiana, is calling out the "secret racists" who left a petty, threatening letter in his mailbox on Wednesday. The one-page letter criticized Sullivan's yard, claiming it was overgrown with weeds and he needed to mow. None of Your Damn Business, much??
Already, this is enough to make you want to punch a mailbox, but it gets worse: "This isn’t the Ghetto and your home looks trashy," wrote the letter-writer who, of course, decided to remain anonymous.
You can read the full letter here:
It reads:
You may not care what your property looks like but you can at least be respectful enough to mow your lawn and get rid of all the weeds growing around your back fence and patio! This is not the Ghetto and your home looks trashy so what do you think people think about you or your family. If you can't take care of your property then maybe you should think about moving into an apartment. I will seek further assistance from Fishers town council if we must and you will be billed for the charges of mowing your lawn, weed eating and spraying for weeds which is $140. Just because you're a renter doesn't mean that you don't have to follow the same guidelines as all the owners. If you're going to rent a house then you should expect to maintain this property. Thanks, from the neighborhood Britton Ridge association.
According to the Indy Star, the manager for the Britton Ridge homeowners association, Vic Muller, said the letter didn't come from them and he called it "in poor taste and terrible judgment."
Oh, and BTW, here's Sullivan's lawn:
For the record, this house could be completely buried up to the roof in weeds and this letter would still be out of line. But the letter comes across even more offensive when you see that the lawn looks FINE.
Sullivan shared a screenshot of the letter along with the pic of his lawn on Twitter, where it's going viral:
He's getting a lot of support on Twitter, at least:
This guy even did some research, and found that--surprise!--the state of Sullivan's lawn may not be the real issue here (hint: it's racism):
Sullivan, a 29-year-old hospital construction manager, moved to Fishers a couple of months ago from California with his wife and two kids, he told the Indy Star. He said he wants to deliver this message to whoever wrote this letter:
We are not moving and if you had enough courage you would just say 'Hello' and ask me to trim my tree down. I’m human, I eat, breath, sleep just like you do.
Props to this guy for handling the situation with manners and class. Most of us might have responded more like this guy:
If getting up at 6 am wasn't so damn hard, that sounds like the perfect solution.