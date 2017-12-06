Black guy gets hilarious revenge on racist white lady who tried to cut him in line.

Meet Emmit Walker, a DC-based music executive and an extremely good sport when it comes to not-so-casual racism.
Yesterday, Walker was at an airport in Virginia waiting in line to board his flight, according to a Facebook post, when the woman behind him tried to cut him in line. Apparently she insisted she was boarding in front of him because "this line is for priority boarding."
The woman is white, and Walker is black. So let's just say that racism
probably definitely factored in to her assumption that he couldn't be a "priority passenger," which he most definitely was.
Walker documented the rest of their interaction, including his hilarious retort, in a Facebook post which has since gone hugely viral:
He writes:
Her: excuse me i believe you may be in the wrong place you need to let us thru. This line is for priority boarding
Me: priority meaning first class correct?
Her: Yes...now excuse me they will call y’all after we board
Me: *shove first class priority boarding pass in her face* you can relax ma’am I’m in the right spot, been here longer, so you can board after me
Her: *still won’t let It go* he must be military or something, but we paid for our seats so he still should have to wait
Me: nope to big to ever be in anybodies military. I’m just a nigga with money
Everybody waiting in line: starts to clap lmao
Everybody waiting in line, and everybody reading this story:
Not only did Walker just land one of the best clap-backs of all time, he got LITERAL APPLAUSE. And at the time of this publication, Walker's post has been shared nearly 200,000 times and wracked up over half-a-million likes. In under 24-hours.
Mega-points Emmit Walker, because everyone knows that in 2017, viral revenge is the best kind of revenge.
That being said: air travel is enough of a nightmare without adding racism into the mix. This guy deserves some air miles and a free massage in the first class lounge, stat. Not that he needs it. He's got $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.