Black guy gets hilarious revenge on racist white lady who tried to cut him in line.

Meet Emmit Walker, a DC-based music executive and an extremely good sport when it comes to not-so-casual racism.

Yesterday, Walker was at an airport in Virginia waiting in line to board his flight, according to a Facebook post, when the woman behind him tried to cut him in line. Apparently she insisted she was boarding in front of him because "this line is for priority boarding."

The woman is white, and Walker is black. So let's just say that racism probably definitely factored in to her assumption that he couldn't be a "priority passenger," which he most definitely was.

Walker documented the rest of their interaction, including his hilarious retort, in a Facebook post which has since gone hugely viral:

Her: excuse me i believe you may be in the wrong place you need to let us thru. This line is for priority boarding Me:... Posted by Emmit Eclass Walker on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

He writes: