Black travelers warned against flying American Airlines after 'disturbing' incidents.

The NAACP has issued a national travel advisory warning African-American travelers against flying American Airlines after a "pattern of disturbing incidents" reported by African American passengers.

NAACP ISSUES NATIONAL TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES https://t.co/8Uk3cHnv2O — NAACP (@NAACP) October 25, 2017

"In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers—especially African Americans—to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions," reads the advisory.

The civil rights organization said that recent incidents reported on American-Airlines flights suggest that the airline has a "corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias."

In a statement, American Airlines spokesperson Shannon Gilson said the company plans to invite NAACP representatives for a meeting at AA headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, The Root reports. "We are committed to having a meaningful dialogue about our airline and are ready to both listen and engage," she said.

This morning, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker issued a public staff memo addressing the issue.