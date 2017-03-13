Advertising

Good news for anyone who loves scientific research vessels with ridiculous names: Boaty McBoatface lives!

In case you're unfamiliar, Boaty McBoatface became a household name last year when researchers at Britain's Natural Environment Research Center had the brilliant idea to hold an internet poll to name its new polar research vessel. While the name Boaty McBoatface (obviously) dominated the poll, scientists weren't too excited about giving their £200 million research vessel such a silly name. So, the internet poll was ignored and the vessel was named after naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

However, not wanting to be total party poopers, the NERC didn't completely ignore the poll results. According to the BBC, a trio of underwater robotic submarines will carry on the Boaty McBoatface legacy. The submarine that will kick off the "adventures of Boaty" will set off on its journey to Antartica this week.

People on the internet were delighted to hear that Boaty was back.

Boaty McBoatface makes me unendingly happy. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) March 13, 2017

Best of luck to Boaty McBoatface today. You're not a boat & nor do you have a face but don't let that hold you back. #MondayMotivation — Jonathan Carling (@JonathanCarling) March 13, 2017

Not a lot of people can say they were alive for Boaty McBoatface. We can. — DeVanté (@D_Rodriguez79) March 13, 2017

Boaty McBoatface is in the news this morning - Monday improved 1000% — Hooty McOwlface (@esio_trot) March 13, 2017

Bon voyage, Boaty McBoatface. Make us proud.

