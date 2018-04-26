Woman tweets infuriating story of how her boyfriend got pulled over for giving a homeless man change.

Jessie Dean Altman
Apr 26, 2018@1:55 PM
Twitter user @kelseybew_ posted a thread detailing the harrowing story of how her boyfriend got pulled over for giving change to a homeless person while simultaneously being black. Apparently that was enough to arouse suspicion in the cops who then followed her man, pulled him over, and cuffed him while they ransacked his car and waited for the K-9 unit to come because they thought they smelled weed (there was nothing in the car).

Her boyfriend dropped a friend off at the airport and then stopped at a 7-11 on the way home, where he very kindly gave someone begging for money fifty cents. That's all he did. Then he got back in his car and began to drive.

Only to get pulled over almost immediately by cops who seemed to have thought he'd bought drugs off the man outside the 7-11.

The man was afraid to grab his phone from his pocket to access his new insurance information because a cop had a gun pointed directly at his back.

The man was so shaken he started crying at one point, because he was so afraid he'd get shot if he reached into his pocket for his phone like the officer was instructing him to do.

Thank goodness the sheriff arrived, because he sounds like the only one with any sense of perspective.

The cop who demanded that the man get his phone out of his pocket had the audacity to say he hadn't actually pointed a gun at him.

Meanwhile, she had NO IDEA what was going on, because he should have been home hours ago. They detained him for hours.

Keep in mind he's in handcuffs this entire time.

The cops tore apart the man's car just to find absolutely nothing.

Once the police realized the man had done nothing wrong, they let him go, and only then was he able to call his panicked girlfriend. She thought he'd get shot and she'd never see him alive again. Which is a valid fear, if you've caught any of the news about police and black people over the last few years.

She stressed what a kind and giving man her boyfriend is.

After her thread went viral, @kelseybew_posted that she was receiving lots of supportive messages from other Twitter users.

But just imagine having to go through such an ordeal. Luckily everything turned out fine but it could have so easily gone another way.

