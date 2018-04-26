Woman tweets infuriating story of how her boyfriend got pulled over for giving a homeless man change.

Twitter user @kelseybew_ posted a thread detailing the harrowing story of how her boyfriend got pulled over for giving change to a homeless person while simultaneously being black. Apparently that was enough to arouse suspicion in the cops who then followed her man, pulled him over, and cuffed him while they ransacked his car and waited for the K-9 unit to come because they thought they smelled weed (there was nothing in the car).
How my boyfriend got pulled over by the police for giving a beggar at 7-11 change: A Thread.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
My hands are still shaking and im sorta chain smoking so there may be typos. Y’all gon deal with it.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Her boyfriend dropped a friend off at the airport and then stopped at a 7-11 on the way home, where he very kindly gave someone begging for money fifty cents. That's all he did. Then he got back in his car and began to drive.
So my boyfriend went to drop off his friend at the airport last night. He went to the Newport News one which is like 45 minutes from our place in Norfolk. He left like 10:30pm. He dropped him off, text me he was on his way home, and stopped at a 7-11 in VA Beach.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Only to get pulled over almost immediately by cops who seemed to have thought he'd bought drugs off the man outside the 7-11.
When he went back outside, apparently there was a man out there begging for change, which is typical 7-1- behavior. My boo gave him 50 cents before getting back in his car and getting on the interstate. Soon as he gets on he sees those blue lights behind him and pulls over.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Cop comes up to his car; boo had put his wallet on his dashboard and got out his license, but his phone was in his pocket. So the cop comes up to his window and says “I saw you at 7-11 give that man something. They’ve been complaining about that man saying he has drugs” blah blah— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
So the cop goes to run his license and comes back. He’s all “where’s your insurance information?”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
...We literally JUST got new car insurance Friday. They haven’t even issued our cards yet. We don’t have a printer and he didn’t think to print them at work...
The man was afraid to grab his phone from his pocket to access his new insurance information because a cop had a gun pointed directly at his back.
The only way to get him the insurance info would be to go on his phone. So he tells the cop this.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Then, the cop tells him his car smells like weed.
Y’all...there wasn’t a gawtdamn thing in that car.
Anyway.
So now the cop wants him to get out the car and put his hands on his head, which he does, with his back turned to the officer (per officer). So then the cop tells him to pull his phone out his pocket.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
He tells him to do this while pointing his gun at his back.
So by now my man is FREAKING OUT. He is SHOOK. He says “Officer I don’t feel comfortable reaching in my pocket with you pointing your gun at me. My phone is black. You can get my *wallet* out my pocket”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
*he was so scared he accidentally said wallet instead of phone.*
The man was so shaken he started crying at one point, because he was so afraid he'd get shot if he reached into his pocket for his phone like the officer was instructing him to do.
So my baby starts crying, y’all. A 31 year old man straight BAWLING cause he’s terrified that if he reaches for his pocket he’s going to get shot. And the cop keeps yelling at him to just do it, never lowering his damn gun.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
He’s yelling “What are you crying for ARE YOU GUILTY OF SOMETHING?”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
And it probably would’ve been a long cycle of more yelling and more crying if two more cop cars and the sheriff’s car didn’t pull up behind them.
Thank goodness the sheriff arrived, because he sounds like the only one with any sense of perspective.
So three other cops come up, and the sheriff. There’s a woman cop with her male partner, a third cop who cam in his own squad car, and the sheriff, who is the only person at this scene with any sense of duty for his job.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
One of the male cops asks what’s going on and boo boo tells them the cop wants him to get his phone out his pocket but he doesn’t want to reach himself and, you know, get shot. So a cop takes his phone out his pocket for him and hands it to the original douche-cop.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
The cop who demanded that the man get his phone out of his pocket had the audacity to say he hadn't actually pointed a gun at him.
When the cop who got the phone hands it off, original cop has the nerve to say “I wasn’t pointing my gun at him, I had my taser out.”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/hVWPLbSlqf
He says to them “Officers it was a gun. I know what an issued taser looks like because it looks like *insert description here* right?” When the sheriff confirmed he was right he went “Yeah, that officer had his gun on me.”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Officer: “I’m not going to argue with him about it” pic.twitter.com/jvDDqv2V7C
Meanwhile, she had NO IDEA what was going on, because he should have been home hours ago. They detained him for hours.
So at this point, I’ve been blowing up his phone, because I told y’all he left the house at 10:30pm for a 40 minute drive and it’s now 2am— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
The whole time he’d been begging the officer to just let him call me and tell me where he was and what was going on. He even asked if they could call me if he unlocked his phone. Finally after everyone ignored him, the sheriff let him use his phone to text me.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
I fucked up tho because I kept calling him so when he went to text me I called, he went “wait, she’s calling me-“ and the original officer YANKED his phone and threw it on the dashboard of his squad car.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
So the four officers go to the original officer’s car and have a ki ki while waiting on a damn K-9 unit to come search my boyfriend’s drug less car. They also breathalyzed him, because giving homeless men change obviously means you’re drunk.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Keep in mind he's in handcuffs this entire time.
The cops leave him sitting on the side of the road, cuffed. Only the sheriff would sit with him.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
And honestly im over cops as a whole at this point but this sheriff was so kind to him while everyone else treated him like a criminal. He sat right beside him and just talked.
“I can understand why you’re so afraid. You’re a young black man, and I’m sure you aren’t a bad kid, you’re a good guy.”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Yeah dude...TELL THAT TO YOUR FUCKING FRIENDS.
So finally the K-9 unit gets there. They start going through his car. HURLING shit out the car, throwing things everywhere, big ass Fido is taking up that lil ass Chevy Cruze tryna come up with some “treats”.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
The cops tore apart the man's car just to find absolutely nothing.
Nothing. They ain’t find a damn thing. They all sat there for over an hour waiting on Cujo Adjacent to get there and bust a black man’s business wide open.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
They thought. pic.twitter.com/f5mWlUMqLe
So finally, after they’ve torn his car to shreds and lost a good third of his possessions (they literally threw his whole cooler from his trunk somewhere and he couldn’t even fucking find it) they uncuff him, give him his license, blah blah. No apologies. No “damn dawg my b”.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Just left the man with a dirty car and sore wrists. They’d only even loosened his cuffs a bit after the sheriff got there.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
The sheriff tho, for his credit, gave my man his info. Told him that they were in HIS jurisdiction and that he hadn’t done anything wrong and to call him-
Once the police realized the man had done nothing wrong, they let him go, and only then was he able to call his panicked girlfriend. She thought he'd get shot and she'd never see him alive again. Which is a valid fear, if you've caught any of the news about police and black people over the last few years.
-if needed.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
So FINALLY he was able to call me. At this point all I’d gotten was a frantic jumbled “I got pulled over and they’re searching my car text” so I had literally gotten in my car to search precents after an hour had gone by and I ain’t hear nothing else.
He called me before I made it to Chesapeake City Jail. Dawg I was finna drive there, VA Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton...I ain’t give a FUCK. As soon as I saw that text my heart dropped. As soon as I saw that text I was terrified I wouldn’t see him alive again.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
The timing was just too damn long, ya know? He called me SOBBING. SOBBINGGGG.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
He said he’d never been more terrified in his life. And this is a man whose car has been shot at before. He said he just knew when that gun’s Officer was pointed at his back he was going to die.
He said his life started flashing before his eyes. All the things he wouldn’t be able to do. How he was never going to see any of us again.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Chile... pic.twitter.com/0Ncn17fWPy
And I just...I’m soooo MAD. And it’s that mad you get when you’re powerless. There was literally nothing any of us could’ve done.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
That man got pulled over because an officer saw him give someone CHANGE.
She stressed what a kind and giving man her boyfriend is.
And my boyfriend is a good man. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He will do anything for anyoneeee, even if it’s to his own detriment.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
But the media wouldn’t have seen that. They would’ve seen a thug. Someone who “had to have done something” to get pulled over.
That man works and comes home. He plays video games. He cooks Sunday breakfasts. He paints murals on my grandparents’ walls. HE GIVES TO STRANGERS.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
And allllll they would’ve seen is another “worthless” black male getting what was coming.
He finally got home around 4am. Crying, shaking, unable to sit still. He was like “I didn’t leave Georgia for this shit.”— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Boyyyyyy I don’t know who told you Virginia was any better 🤦🏽♀️
Anyway. We ALL “know” police brutality is real. Last night/this morning it got too damn real.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
I have a final today. I’m going to fucking fail it. I can’t.
I cant even bring myself to care. At least my man’s not fucking dead.
So, yeah. Shoutout to Sheriff Smith, cause who knows what would’ve happened if your somewhat competent ass wouldn’t have pulled up.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Your system and your people suck tho, so FUCK THE POLICE.
I think I’m done. I think that’s all I got. I’m going to smoke another cigarette now.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
I will never look at anyyyyy of these cops the same. And I wish a white person WOULD with me. (Some of them)be the same ones scared of all black people since they were robbed by one in 1996.
TUH.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
And that, my twitter friends, is how my boyfriend got pulled over by the police for being a Good Samaritan.
Excuse me while I go grieve for the further loss of our innocence. pic.twitter.com/0IjTyiMzff
After her thread went viral, @kelseybew_posted that she was receiving lots of supportive messages from other Twitter users.
I appreciate all the encouraging words and support. I can’t keep up.— Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018
Thanks so much for letting me vent to y’all. Sometimes you just need to know that good people are out there.
But just imagine having to go through such an ordeal. Luckily everything turned out fine but it could have so easily gone another way.