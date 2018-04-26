Woman tweets infuriating story of how her boyfriend got pulled over for giving a homeless man change.

Twitter user @kelseybew_ posted a thread detailing the harrowing story of how her boyfriend got pulled over for giving change to a homeless person while simultaneously being black. Apparently that was enough to arouse suspicion in the cops who then followed her man, pulled him over, and cuffed him while they ransacked his car and waited for the K-9 unit to come because they thought they smelled weed (there was nothing in the car).

How my boyfriend got pulled over by the police for giving a beggar at 7-11 change: A Thread. — Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018

My hands are still shaking and im sorta chain smoking so there may be typos. Y’all gon deal with it. — Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018

Her boyfriend dropped a friend off at the airport and then stopped at a 7-11 on the way home, where he very kindly gave someone begging for money fifty cents. That's all he did. Then he got back in his car and began to drive.

So my boyfriend went to drop off his friend at the airport last night. He went to the Newport News one which is like 45 minutes from our place in Norfolk. He left like 10:30pm. He dropped him off, text me he was on his way home, and stopped at a 7-11 in VA Beach. — Hermione Danger (@kelseybew_) April 25, 2018

Only to get pulled over almost immediately by cops who seemed to have thought he'd bought drugs off the man outside the 7-11.