People shared the most embarrassing mistakes they made because of a brain fart. You're not alone.

There's so much going on in this crazy thing called life that sometimes your busy mind lets you down a little bit and causes accidental mishaps. These are known as brain farts. Brain farts are a common ailment, one you don't have to suffer alone. Read these 21 people's stories from Reddit and take comfort in the fact that the brain's autopilot momentarily failing is a universally hilarious problem.

1. Derped_my_pants likes to bond with strangers.

Was jogging late at night. A guy reached out his hand in front of me as I passed. I high-fived him. Turns out he was hailing a taxi.

2. MisterEvilBreakfast thought he knew what he was doing.

Rubbed aftershave in my hair and put gel on my face. The worst part was that after I put the aftershave in my hair, I laughed at myself, thought, "Fuck, what was all that about?" and then added the hair gel to my skin.

3. Slayer9019 was ready to do whatever TSA wanted.