School bake sales are a great excuse to eat unhealthy homemade treats under the guise of "fundraising," but one anonymous mother took the whole "homemade" aspect a little too far after making a batch of brownies with her own breast milk.

The unnamed mother wrote a Facebook post complaining about the backlash she received when people discovered that she used her own boob juice in the recipe in lieu of regular milk. Oh, she also thought that feeding a bunch of children her breast milk was totally chill because some kids "could use the nutrition." Yeah, the post is a doozy:

Eventually the post was discovered and shared by Sanctimommy, a popular Facebook group for moms, where it went properly viral.

It didn't take long for other mothers to start hilariously trolling the breast milk bandit. If you think dad jokes are where it's at, you check out the shade these moms are throwing:

Okay, sure. Whatever. "Breast is best" and all that, but how about you keep your secretions out of other people's mouths, lady? Damn.

Oh and by the way? Thanks for ruining bake sales for all of us forever.

