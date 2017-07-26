Advertising

It seems every day under the Disney villain-esque Trump administration, the U.S. is becoming a less and less appealing place to travel (or live). According to a new report in The Sun, a newly married British couple is saying they were detained at an LA airport for 26 hours during a trip to the U.S. in May, and they believe it was because the groom is Turkish, and immigration officials "thought he was Muslim."

The saddest part is, stories like this don't even surprise us anymore.

Natasha Politakis and her husband, Ali Gul, Gul who is of Turkish Muslim origin, were stopped by border guards in May. pic.twitter.com/qhttDObiVw — Johnny Lawrence (@admcod) July 26, 2017

Advertising

Natasha Politakis, 29, and Ali Gul, 32, from London, had spent over $9,000 on a trip to Los Angeles, Hawaii and, finally, Las Vegas. Instead, they ended up spending more than a day at the Los Angeles International Airport, before they were handcuffed and sent back to London, The Sun reports. Not exactly a honeymoon.

“As far as we knew before we left everything was fine, but as soon as we got there they wouldn’t let us in," Politakis told The Sun. "We believe since Trump was elected, they took one look at his name, thought he was Muslim and didn't let him in."

Advertising

The couple said they were given "no explanation" for their detainment, but given Trump's crackdown on Muslims entering the country, they believe that they were most likely detained because Gul is Turkish and "they thought he was Muslim."

"It was for no reason,” Politakis told the Guardian. “We tried to talk to the embassy but they said just go on the website and there was no explanation there. We had visas, we had everything. We were treated like criminals."

To make things somehow even worse, the couple told The Sun they were refused a shower and had all their possessions confiscated throughout their detention. "They stuck us in this detention center in the airport, stripped us of all our possessions and didn't let us shower, get a coffee or change our clothes for 26 hours," they said.

Advertising

They also claim that when they tried to find out why they were being detained, authorities handcuffed them before escorting them onto a flight back to London.

The U.S. embassy has declined to comment on the alleged incident but said there were "more than 60 grounds of inadmissibility divided into several major categories, including health-related, prior criminal convictions, security reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and miscellaneous grounds," the Guardian reports.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.