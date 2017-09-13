Advertising

During a Twitter question and answer session today called "Ask A Curator," a curator at the British Museum found herself in a bit of hot water. When questioned about creation of museum display labels, curator Jane Portal replied that they try not to use too many Asian names, since they can be "confusing" to the 16-year-olds who they're trying to educate.

How do you go about designing exhibition labels and information that are accessible to a wider range of people? #AskACurator — MAAS (@maasmuseum) September 13, 2017

"Confusing" was probably not the best choice of words.

Advertising

Portal explained that the curators write the labels which are then edited by an Interpretation Department. She added, "We aim to be understandable by 16 year olds. Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many."

Jane, Keeper of Asia: Curators write the labels based on their specialist knowledge and they are edited by our Interpretation department ... https://t.co/b1nP0CQ0fS — British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

... We aim to be understandable by 16 year olds. Sometimes Asian names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many. — British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

Portal continued, saying that there's currently a standard length the labels must adhere to, and since gods have different names in different languages, they don't tend to include them all.

Advertising

We are limited by the length of labels. Dynasties & gods have different names in various Asian languages. We want to focus on the stories — British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

E.g. the Buddhist bodhisattva of mercy is known as Avalokitesvara in India, Guanyin in China, Kwanum in Korea and Kannon in Japan. — British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

Some people on Twitter bristled at this explanation.

Longer labels? Technology such as touch screens, audio recordings? So many ways round this. Don't blame the 16 year olds! — Amanda Lillywhite (@AJLillywhite) September 13, 2017

This is a gigantic own goal. I strongly suggest you revise your approach here. — Dave Cochrane (@lowdownmandem) September 13, 2017

Advertising

5 year olds will confidently rattle off five-syllable dinosaur names. So...! — sam shelley (@hermesgypsy) September 13, 2017

Those names aren't unfamiliar to those who have them! Presumptions here are extraordinary. Would never happen if you had diverse staff. — Birkett and Mileham (@textworkshop) September 13, 2017

"Sometimes European names can be confusing, so we have to be careful about using too many" #SaidNoMuseum #Anywhere #Ever — Dr H.A. Hellyerد.إتش (@hahellyer) September 13, 2017

Advertising

na @britishmuseum u need to strongly revise ur methods here. We learn Greek and Roman variations easily so why should this be any different? https://t.co/plAObXEVLP — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) September 13, 2017

No! That IS the story! It's fascinating that the same thing is know by such different names. — Ashley Borges (@ashtweeets) September 13, 2017

if you use more Asian names your visitors will get used to them. promise — Jakob Dorof (@soyrev) September 13, 2017

Perhaps your visitors are Asian and don't find them 'diffucult' at all — Dea Birkett (@DeaBirkett) September 13, 2017

Advertising

A question regarding limiting confusing Asian names, how much of a part of your remit is it to educate? #askacurator — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) September 13, 2017

The British Museum tweeted an apology and clarification a few hours later.

Apologies, we would just like to add some further clarification here: pic.twitter.com/t9xnJ8rJ3S — British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 13, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.