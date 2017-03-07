Advertising

It's been nine years since Casey Anthony's daughter, Caylee, went missing, and six years Anthony was acquitted of murder charges.

"I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," she told the Associated Press in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was her first interview since Caylee's death and the widely-followed trial.

"Casey Anthony knows that much of the world believes she killed her 2-year-old daughter, despite her acquittal," writes reporter Josh Replogle, "But nearly nine years later, she insists she doesn't know how the last hours of Caylee's life unfolded."

The public remains skeptical of Anthony's innocence despite her acquittal. During the trial, she could not account for the month her child was missing before the remains were discovered. Anthony's defense later insisted that Caylee accidentally drowned in a pool, for which there were no eyewitnesses.

Anthony told Associated Press that she views herself as "Alice in Wonderland, with the public as the Red Queen."

"The queen is proclaiming: 'No, no, sentence first, verdict afterward,'" she says. "I sense and feel to this day that is a direct parallel to what I lived. My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court."

Prosecutors proved Casey Anthony to be a liar, convicting her of four counts of lying to police (two counts were later dropped), but failed to prove her guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse.

However, the Florida Department of Children and Families later concluded that she was responsible for the death of her child, with the circuit judge later theorizing "that Anthony may have killed Caylee accidentally when she was using chloroform to calm her."

Today, Anthony admits that she lied to the police about a whole bunch of things pertinent to the case including "telling two people, both of them imaginary, that Caylee was missing."

"Even if I would've told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place. Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now ... I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful."

She said, "Cops lie to people every day. I'm just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied."

Anthony now lives "lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna," the lead investigator from her defense team who works as a private detective. She also works for him, doing online investigative work. McKenna was the lead investigator for OJ Simpson, with whom Anthony sees "a lot of parallels."

"I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she said. "I'm OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night."

