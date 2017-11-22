Catholic school forced to cover this statue for one ungodly reason. You'll get it.

Blackfriars Priory School in Adelaide, Australia was forced to cover up their brand new statue of St. Martin de Porres. Take one wild guess as to why:

Yeah, if you have a dirty mind, you spotted that right away.

The statue depicts the saint handing a small child a rather phallic loaf of bread, and the placement is unfortunate at best.

God, please forgive us for this, but:

How in hell was this ever approved!?

According to The Huffington Post, the statue was made in Vietnam, but the Catholic school has hired local artist to redesign it.

Until then, the statue remains hidden behind a black fence. Understandable.

Either that Vietnamese artist was a blissfully unaware of what they were doing, or is they just trolled the Catholic church on an impressively high level.