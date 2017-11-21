Watch this gun owner destroy his AR-15 assault rifle to protest gun violence.

Chad Vachter, a gun enthusiast from Riverside County, California, is protesting gun violence by destroying his weapons. Now he is urging other gun owners to do the same.

In this video from WFLA News Channel 8, you can see Vachter take a sledgehammer to his thousand-dollar AR-15 assault rifle, completely destroying it in the process.

ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS?! Image how many non-gun related things you can buy with that kind of money!

"The other night, when I read the thing about the school in northern California, I cried and I haven’t felt good since," he said in reference to the deadly shooting at an Rancho Tehama Elementary School that left five dead last week. "And although I’m still sad for all those victims and all the people affected, I feel like I’ve done the only thing that I can do in this equation. Even if it’s just a small thing, I did my part to make things better."

Vachter said he knew he had to destroy the gun after a string of deadly shootings from Vegas to Racho Tehama left way too many innocent people dead or injured.

"I can’t have something in my house that so easily could become a part of another situation like that, and I’m not going to be desensitized to it. I refuse to."

And although Vachter destroyed his semi-automatic weapon, he did clarify that he still supports the second amendment, and will be keeping his shotgun and pistol.