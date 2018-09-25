This chef Instagram-shamed two customers who threatened him with a bad Yelp review.

Advertising

He's also very attractive. happy #thanksgiving to my @aldenharlow family, thankful to be able to make decisions like this today, being w/ family & friends is more important than being open today. see you back at A&H tomorrow at 5pm! A photo posted by Michael Scelfo (@mscelfo) on Nov 27, 2014 at 8:43am PST How you feel about this story may correlate directly with whether or not you've ever worked in a restaurant. Chef Michael Scelfo, owner of Alden and Harlow in Cambridge, MA, had a run in with two customers that ended with him posting a photo of the ladies on Instagram with the hashtag #wedontnegotiatewithyelpers. The caption included these details: "shout out to these two winners for seating themselves with no reservations, insulting and berating our staff, refusing to leave and all the while yelping away in front of us as a means of threat. #kbye#wedontnegotiatewithyelpers"

Reasonable hand gestures didn't work? (via Instagram) The pic has been deleted, because Chef Scelfo took a lot of heat for identifying and circulating the ladies in question. A lot of the comments on the photo were pretty negative! He responded with this:

Chef hat, suck that. (via BuzzFeed) Now, I have worked in restaurants. There are, on a regular basis, customers who feel so completely entitled to all of your time, personal space, and attention in exchange for a few bucks (the worse they are, the less they tip) that they're almost alien creatures. They seem like they were raised in a ermine-lined bassinet, being spoon fed gilded flan by a singing nun, then released on the general public with nothing but a black American Express card. If you don't learn to shake it off quick, you definitely will not make it in the service industry. So to be pushed to the point where Michael Scelfo was...these women had to be RIDICULOUSLY bad. If you don't think that's possible...maybe you're one of those people?

On the other hand, almost every restaurant owner I've ever met has been an insane megalomaniac. Plus, he's a chef. Kitchen Nightmares is real. There are definitely other chefs standing up for him: @EaterBoston @mscelfo is a hero, a pioneer, and a damn good boss & chef if he stands up for his resto family as he did, good for him! — ricky ross (@therickyross) March 3, 2015

Whoever you think is right, whoever you think is wrong, let's all agree not to hold Yelp as a threat over anyone's head, especially before you've even had a meal. JUST GO SOMEWHERE ELSE, OMG.