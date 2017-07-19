Advertising

People will go to serious lengths to save money on a new phone. At least, that's what a woman who was just caught smuggling iPhones into China was hoping.

According to The Telegraph, a whopping 102 iPhones and 15 luxury watches were found strapped to the woman's body as she attempted to enter the Chinese city of Shenzhen from Hong Kong.

Woman caught smuggling 102 iPhones strapped to her body into China https://t.co/PmihO8igZd pic.twitter.com/Mxw2W55vv2 — Telegraph Technology (@TelegraphTech) July 19, 2017

Each device was wrapped in a plastic coating and then taped, swaddle-like to her body. Customs officers caught a whiff of scandal when they noticed the woman was wearing "more clothes than appropriate" in the hot Chinese summer. Clearly, over one hundred cell phones strapped to your body leaves a bit of a trace. As Complex notes, this isn't even the highest alleged number of cell phones smuggled at one time on record.

Advertising

As the site reports, there's a reason behind such a large-scale smuggling. For one, the taxes are cheaper on iPhones on Hong Kong, so it just makes economic sense if you're looking to get into illegally trading electronics. Plus, China has apparently worked hard to crack down on iPhone and iPad smuggling, which means those who do take on the dirty job are paid even more to get those Apple products through the airport. The Telegraph even cites a former Hong Kong-based iPhone smuggling ring, discovered in 2012, that was worth an estimated £60 million.

Future smugglers may want to take heed of this cautionary tale — 102 iPhones is just too many to look normal when strapped to your body.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.