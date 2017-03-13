Advertising

A post to Reddit's "Mildly Interesting" community has the internet salivating over one of its favorite categories: poorly-spaced writing disasters. It's classic internets, this time in the form of a church sign.

You see it, right?

Advertising

"God is nowhere," the result of letters jammed together like subway commuters, was likely meant to read "God is now here." That's probably a little more appropriate for a church sign.

Or as Reddit prefers, you could read it as "god, I snow here." Or "Go dis nowhere."

But seriously, the series of tubes you call the internet is primarily powered by this poor spacing stuff. (And so is SNL. "I'll take Anal Bum Cover for $7000," Trebek.) Here's a few more gems from over the years:

Advertising



Imgur

PS: Our deepest apologies if this church sign was actually designed as a deep reflection on the nature of religion and the almighty, or put up by a disgruntled church employee fully aware of the message.

Update 3/13/17 3:40 pm:

Advertising

Indeed, the sign is likely a reference to a sermon by Howard J. Chidely that itself capitalizes on the double meaning of "God Is Now Here" when spaced poorly. Nice move, church sign!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.