The woman who screamed about a service dog being in a restaurant in the now viral video has made her own video (which you can see on TMZ) telling her side of the story.

The original video was recorded at Kathy's Crab House in Delaware. The woman, whose name is Ciara Miller, told TMZ that before the camera started recording her, patrons called her all sorts of racial slurs because she didn't like the dog and was trying to leave the restaurant, and that's why she was so angry. She doesn't, however, mention any of that in the video where she's yelling about the dog.

Speaking to TMZ, Miller said that she does have family members who suffer from PTSD from serving in the military, and that she does understand the need for service dogs. She just doesn't like them in restaurants. YES, WE NOTICED.

But while Miller wasn't a fan of the dog, she told TMZ that she, her husband, and her daughter were on their way out of the restaurant when they were stopped by the restaurant patrons, and that's when the quarrel began. According to Miller, a woman called her the n-word and told her that the dog had more rights than she did. Her daughter isn't in the video because Miller had already taken her out of the restaurant, rather than have her see the argument.

No part of this situation is good. We'll update the post if anyone from the restaurant comments.

