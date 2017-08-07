Advertising

Sometimes even good people have bad ideas. So we'll try to give this clothing company the benefit of the doubt, even if they DID try to "reclaim the swastika" by putting the universal symbol on shirts against a rainbow backdrop. Reeeeeeeeeally, clothing company? Really???

Yup, really. A small clothing company called KA Designs apparently attempted to take what has become a Nazi symbol of hate ever since World War II, and "rebrand" it as a symbol of "love." Their intentions may have been pure, especially since the swastika was originally an East Asian symbol of "life," "love," and "peace" before the Nazis claimed it for their reign of terror. But given its history, can the swastika be "reclaimed"?

"The swastika is coming back, together with peace, together with love, together with respect, together with Freedom," the company said in a video shared on Facebook last month: The New Swastika The New Swastika. Discover More: https://goo.gl/7dZuMP Posted by KA design on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 In an interview with Dazed and Confused magazine on Sunday, the company said: We really like the symbol in its shape and aesthetics, and we would love to share the beauty of this symbol detached from the Hatred associated with it. This project only represents the first step of our "master plan", and we are excited about what the future will give us. You have to admire their optimism, I guess?

But—surprise!—people are not on board with the "new swastika." Even against a rainbow backdrop, it's still a swastika. And that's just not something you want on your shirt. No matter how brightly colored the rainbow or how "rebranded" the meaning, that's a no thank you, please.

The Anti-Defamation League's official Twitter account condemned the company's "offensive" use of the symbol:

This is an offensive use of #Nazi imagery. Fashion can't reclaim this symbol from #hate: https://t.co/URTrUTfGRe — ADL (@ADL_National) August 6, 2017

And others are taking to Twitter to express how much they hate this very, very bad idea.

I just want the recording of the staff meeting where someone suggested they "reclaim the swastika as a peaceful symbol." https://t.co/qFeZbTjjhQ — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 7, 2017

So these folks (presumably white non-Hindus that love/admire/fetishize "eastern religions") wanted to reclaim the swastika from Nazis. K. https://t.co/RFrB2fvU2y — PAY ME BUZZFEED (@ztsamudzi) August 7, 2017

IIRC it's the Nazi swastikas that are angled like this, so they've actually just given rainbow white nationalists a branding idea lol — PAY ME BUZZFEED (@ztsamudzi) August 7, 2017

Idc if you're not even a Nazi, if I see someone wearing a rainbow swastika shirt, it's hands on sight & I dare you to call it a hate crime. — PAY ME BUZZFEED (@ztsamudzi) August 7, 2017

As several have noted, among the mistakes this company made was the decision to use the version of the symbol that is rotated at an angle, like the Nazi symbol:

They used the Nazi version with it turned at an angle — John (@johnwow) August 7, 2017

Since the internet backlash, the shirts have been removed from the website Teespring where they were being sold, and the company that designed them has sort of apologized, while sort of defending the design. In a statement to the Jerusalem Post, they said:

This project was intended to be innocent and peaceful. We were sincerely trying to convey an extremely positive message. But as soon as people saw the Swastika, they became violent and aggressive. That's why we want to forgive and ask forgiveness. Thank you and sorry.

