Advertising

If you've been wanting to make some real estate investments recently, boy, have we found the deal for you! This creepy clown motel can be yours for the low, low price of $900,000. We told you it was a good deal.

According to A.V. Club, the Clown Motel is located in scenic Tonopah, Nevada, a small town of 2,478 people located in between Reno and Las Vegas, and it's currently for sale.

Wanneer slapen in de woestijn bij een Haunted Motel met meer dan 100 clowns nog niet creepy genoeg is.... check dan even de buren in m'n volgende post 🤡😱🇺🇸 1/2 A post shared by Bas Mouter (@basmouter) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Rooms at this establishment are extremely budget friendly at just $42.50 a night for a single room. A.V. Club reports that the motel is in a prime Tonopah location, on Main Street right in between a strip mall and the old miners' graveyard. That, my friends, is the ultimate vacation destination.

Advertising

And just look at all these (most likely haunted) clown figurines!

We survived! #ghosthunters #noghostshere A post shared by Darin (@truthordarin) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

And the best news? All these frightening clown figures are included in the price! How do we know? Well, the motel's current owner, Bob Perchetti, told Las Vegas Now! that his one condition for selling the property is that the new owner keeps all the clowns. And he'll know if you get rid of them, because he's going to come check on you.

Advertising

“Oh, I’m going to miss the clowns. I’m going to come back. I’m going to come back and visit my clowns,” he said.

Why do we feel like if the new owner did attempt to remove the clowns they'd just keep reappearing? Oh, because this whole thing is a freaky nightmare waiting to happen. In fact, we're getting ready to write the based-on-a-true-story horror movie screenplay about it.

So anyway, you guys want to go in on this or what?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.