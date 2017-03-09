In the debut episode of new CNN series Believer, reporter Reza Aslan visited a small Hindu sect in India that practices cannibalism. During the segment, Aslan eats a piece of human brain on air.
The show has sparked an enormous backlash among Hindu Americans for "sensationalizing" Hinduism and spreading false beliefs about the religion by highlighting the customs of a very small, insular sect (fewer than 100 people).
Basically: the vast majority of Hindus do not eat brains, so people are understandably upset that a show meant to "explore" world religions would open with that. Especially during a time when xenophobia is heightened around the world.
“With multiple reports of hate-fueled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the U.S., the show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world,” said U.S. India Political Action Committees in a statement, Hindustan Times reports.
One of the people to speak out was Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, who is Hindu. On Tuesday, she launched this tweetstorm which has since gone viral:
Many took to Twitter to express similar views and support Gabbard's statement.
Azar doesn't seem too bothered by the backlash. One might even suspect that he's enjoying it.
You can watch the brain-eating clip here, if you can stomach it.
