In the debut episode of new CNN series Believer, reporter Reza Aslan visited a small Hindu sect in India that practices cannibalism. During the segment, Aslan eats a piece of human brain on air.

The show has sparked an enormous backlash among Hindu Americans for "sensationalizing" Hinduism and spreading false beliefs about the religion by highlighting the customs of a very small, insular sect (fewer than 100 people).

Basically: the vast majority of Hindus do not eat brains, so people are understandably upset that a show meant to "explore" world religions would open with that. Especially during a time when xenophobia is heightened around the world.

“With multiple reports of hate-fueled attacks against people of Indian origin from across the U.S., the show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world,” said U.S. India Political Action Committees in a statement, Hindustan Times reports.

One of the people to speak out was Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, who is Hindu. On Tuesday, she launched this tweetstorm which has since gone viral:

1/ While good people across our country are working hard to increase mutual understanding and respect between people of different religions, — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

2/ I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

3/ CNN on Sunday aired the first episode of a new series called “Believer” hosted by Reza Aslan. For this episode, Aslan apparently sought.. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

4/ to find sensationalist and absurd ways to portray Hinduism. Aslan and CNN didn't just throw a harsh light on a sect of wandering ascetics — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

5/ to create shocking visuals—as if touring a zoo—but repeated false stereotypes about caste, karma and reincarnation that Hindus have been — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

6/ combating tirelessly. CNN promotional materials and trailers that included a scene showing a group of Hindus under a caption — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

7/ “CANNIBALS,” perpetuated bizarre and ugly impressions of Hindus and their religion. CNN knows well that sensational, even false reporting — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

8/ about religions only fosters ignorance that can lead to terrible consequences. Indeed, Hindus are still reeling after witnessing terrible — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

9/ hate crimes in the last few weeks. Our nation celebrates religious pluralism and diversity. CNN must do more to foster greater respect — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

10/ for people of different religions. It is my sincere hope that CNN and Aslan will engage with the Hindu community moving forward — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

11/ to resolve the pain and outrage that the “Believer” episode on Hinduism has engendered in the community. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

Many took to Twitter to express similar views and support Gabbard's statement.

More power to @TulsiGabbard for speaking out loud and clear against the bigotry-filled, repulsive Believer show of @rezaaslan and @CNN — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) March 8, 2017

As I've now learned from some wonderful individuals, this show paints a grossly incorrect image & slanders Hindus. Shameful. — Emma Clark (@seremdipitous) March 5, 2017

Azar doesn't seem too bothered by the backlash. One might even suspect that he's enjoying it.

I did on first episode of #Believer https://t.co/Oh8wH6M6yM — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 8, 2017

You can watch the brain-eating clip here, if you can stomach it.

Personally, brains are not MY ideal snack. But I had Cheez-Its for lunch. So who am I to judge?

