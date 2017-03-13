Advertising

Scottish comedian Janey Godley is no fan of racists.

Make racists afraid again pic.twitter.com/KCphP9ZyNd — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 11, 2017

So when, during a show at Glasgow's Wild Cabaret on Thursday night, an audience member visiting from Canada told her that he liked Scotland because it had no "brown people," she wasn't afraid to lay into him. Godley, who went viral last year for greeting Trump to Scotland with a sign saying "Trump is a c*nt," is pretty fearless.

After the "brown people" comment, she roasted that racist punk over an open fire, and invited the rest of the comics on the bill to do the same. And then, just to sweeten the justice, she shared the story on social media, where it's going viral.

This happened last night when I was onstage pic.twitter.com/8c9LmCPVGk — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 10, 2017

Of course, Godley was quick to point out that the incident is not a reflection on the people of Toronto or Canada.

I love #toronto I know how good it is I also stayed in Vancouver & SSI — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 12, 2017

Meanwhile, her fans are lining up to pat her on the back.

bra-fucking-vo to all concerned. — virgil (@kdsvirgil) March 11, 2017

good work. Take this scumbags to the cleaners. — Daniel Hoffmann-Gill (@danielh_g) March 10, 2017

"well he's never been so open about it in public"

You hear that a lot more these days. Before Tr*mp & Brexit, they were ashamed — afterglow (@afterglow2046) March 11, 2017

Calling him Klan boy was a lovely touch. — Dave Cooper (@dcoops1989) March 10, 2017

it not only shocks me that people think like that but they admit to it! Well done JG.....I hope the audience applauded you 👏🏻 — Elaine stewart ✨ (@LannyLouOT) March 10, 2017

But as always, a few trolls came out to criticize her. But do you think she backed down?

proves you're a prick that's why we did it — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 12, 2017

When are people going to learn not to challenge her? And not to be racist either. That would be great.

