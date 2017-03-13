Scottish comedian Janey Godley is no fan of racists.
So when, during a show at Glasgow's Wild Cabaret on Thursday night, an audience member visiting from Canada told her that he liked Scotland because it had no "brown people," she wasn't afraid to lay into him. Godley, who went viral last year for greeting Trump to Scotland with a sign saying "Trump is a c*nt," is pretty fearless.
After the "brown people" comment, she roasted that racist punk over an open fire, and invited the rest of the comics on the bill to do the same. And then, just to sweeten the justice, she shared the story on social media, where it's going viral.
Of course, Godley was quick to point out that the incident is not a reflection on the people of Toronto or Canada.
Meanwhile, her fans are lining up to pat her on the back.
But as always, a few trolls came out to criticize her. But do you think she backed down?
When are people going to learn not to challenge her? And not to be racist either. That would be great.