12 comedians tell us their single most humiliating experience on stage.

Usually when I do a college, I either headline or open for another act (another comedian, a magician, etc.) but the student programmers at one particular college thought it would be fun if I did my set right before they showed a movie in the campus center. Of course, we started late. So halfway through my set a bunch of students walked in to see this movie and must have thought I was some really weird professor who was introducing it for way too long by telling jokes about how he never exercises. When they figured it out they started yelling "start the movie!!" Someone started the popcorn machine in the back and I pretended it was applause and left the stage. Still not nearly as embarrassing as a time I did a show I ran in college and no one, not even the other comics booked on the show, came out because they were all watching the lunar eclipse. They would rather sit outside and NOT see the moon than see my act.