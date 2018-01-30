12 comedians tell us their single most humiliating experience on stage.

While the life of a comedian—telling jokes for laughter and approval from strangers—may seem quite glamorous, it is filled with some truly embarrassing moments. We asked comedians to share with us their best worst things that they ever had go down on stage.
Charley Macorn (@CharleyMacorn)
I once did a show where I consistently got both the name of the venue and the city I was in completely wrong.
Devin Wallace (@thedevinwallace)
Did an open mic in a small cafeteria at my college. The doors to the kitchen were wide open. Eventually one of the cooks starts shouting things and gets more laughs from the back of the room than from me. He also got more applause...
Rosa Escandón (@humancomedian)
I once had a terrible coughing fit while on stage. I would get about half of a joke out and then just start hacking. After a while some one got me a water but it barely helped. By the end, I was red and my eyes were watering hard. I don't think a single punch line had landed. Some comic has a joke about sneezing on stage, I can't remember who now, but let me tell you coughing is much worse.
Veronica Garza (@veros_broke)
It was my second time doing stand-up and I invited my parents. I went up and nobody laughed. Nobody connected to my stuff. I could hear myself panic. I ran the light. It was so quiet I heard the light beaming. I got off stage to two claps and when my parents saw me, my mom said 'you aren't funny'.
Pamela Ross (@PamNotAnderson)
Can’t verify 100%, but based on some people’s expressions I think I’ve flashed audience members while crouching / not wearing underwear. Oops!
Adam Mamawala (@adammamawala)
I did a nooner one time (a show at a college during lunch in a fully lit cafeteria) where I was bombing so hard that a kid walked up to the stage and tried to put a dollar in my pants because his friends dared him to do it. Joke's on him though, I kept that dollar.
Zubi Ahmed (@damnzoob)
One time I bombed so hard I just started reading my Tweets to the audience.
Michelle Spies (@spiesplease)
I was hosting a show with a completely dead audience, so after my poor first performer left the stage I came out and said "Hey, what's everyone so upset about? It's real quiet in here. Let's everyone say what we're upset about on the count of three!" and just me and one other guy yelling 'Trump' participated.
Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur)
Usually when I do a college, I either headline or open for another act (another comedian, a magician, etc.) but the student programmers at one particular college thought it would be fun if I did my set right before they showed a movie in the campus center. Of course, we started late. So halfway through my set a bunch of students walked in to see this movie and must have thought I was some really weird professor who was introducing it for way too long by telling jokes about how he never exercises. When they figured it out they started yelling "start the movie!!" Someone started the popcorn machine in the back and I pretended it was applause and left the stage. Still not nearly as embarrassing as a time I did a show I ran in college and no one, not even the other comics booked on the show, came out because they were all watching the lunar eclipse. They would rather sit outside and NOT see the moon than see my act.
Jeena Bloom (@heyjeenabloom)
I had a full on hypoglycemic crash on stage once and babbled incoherently for 3 minutes before nearly passing out. Luckily it was at Broadway Comedy Club where this behavior is expected.
Gregory Lotsvin (@ForeignerGreg)
Bombed so hard the host came on after me and (I guess) in an attempt to be supportive said, “Hey y’all, Comedy is hard.”
Abby Feldman (@AbbyFeldman)
I performed stand up in Spanish for a group of 50 Hispanic employees of a Hassidic Jewish tiling company in the Catskills and the Jewish bosses kept interrupting my set to tell me to make fun of specific employees.