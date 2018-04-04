People can't stop roasting this hilarious composite photo of a burglary suspect. The police aren't laughing.

Police in Warwickshire, UK released a computer generated image of a burglary suspect and hooo boy, it's a doozy.

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

Crime certainly isn't funny, but there's no denying that this picture is ridiculous, and people on Twitter couldn't help but laugh.

"Could you describe the burglar?" "So you know Henry J. Waternoose the third from Monsters Inc.? He looked like that" https://t.co/srNjTy6J3P — Boubacar Bamsey (@ryan_bamz) April 3, 2018

This is not the kind of human you'd forget seeing.

I think we'd all recall seeing him. https://t.co/2uafW03sy1 — Jonathon Greenhow (@coffeemadman) April 3, 2018

Yup, it's definitely the hat that's distinctive.

Wearing a distinctive hat so should be able to spot..😁 https://t.co/wf5pYiwqdW — Sally Kilner (@sallyannekilner) April 3, 2018

Maybe you've seen some of his relatives?