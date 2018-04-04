People can't stop roasting this hilarious composite photo of a burglary suspect. The police aren't laughing.

Police in Warwickshire, UK released a computer generated image of a burglary suspect and hooo boy, it's a doozy.
Crime certainly isn't funny, but there's no denying that this picture is ridiculous, and people on Twitter couldn't help but laugh.
This is not the kind of human you'd forget seeing.
Yup, it's definitely the hat that's distinctive.
Maybe you've seen some of his relatives?
Here's what he'd look like with a dentist-approved smile.
Could he have been wearing a disguise?
Other tweeters just posted images that the computer-generated composite reminded them of.
But it's important to bear in mind, this really is a serious crime, perpetrated by a criminal. The Warwickshire Police tweeted again, writing, "We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was a victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker."
So if anyone out there has seen a man with a knit cap and a mouth that stretches almost off his head entirely, please definitely contact the Warwickshire Police. And maybe snap a photo, too, because we're all really curious about the similarities.