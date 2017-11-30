Watch: Conan O'Brien tried to warn us about Matt Lauer three years ago.

As of earlier this week, anyone with a WiFi signal knows that Matt Lauer is a(n alleged) creep who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women so far. But Conan O'Brien tried to warn us about the now-fired Today host back in 2014, when Lauer was reporting the Sochi Winter Olympics.

O'Brien even ran a segment on his show called "Creepy Matt Lauer," in which he played video of Lauer—you won't believe this—being a huge creep to U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who was 18 at the time.

Okay, you will believe this. But it's still extremely uncomfortable to watch—especially given what we know now.

Even creepier, during this same gig at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Lauer allegedly assaulted a female NBC staffer, who reported the incident this past Monday, leading to Lauer's termination from NBC.

P.S. Matt Lauer is sorry. In case anyone cares.