Advertising

Not long ago, the Wikipedia page for Garfield, the lazy, lasagna-loving cartoon cat, had to be locked down over a 60-hour editing war. At issue was Garfield's gender: Some say he's a he; others say Garfield is neither male nor female.

You can blame Virgil Texas here for kicking off the whole controversy:

FACT: Garfield has no gender. This. Is. Canon. pic.twitter.com/umm4OmeeVx — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) February 24, 2017

I have updated the Garfield Wikipedia entry to reflect this fact. https://t.co/icgEE6Q11o pic.twitter.com/XUAH3wZkcl — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) February 24, 2017

Advertising

Garfield Wikipedia page has become embroiled in controversy over gender. Put on your flame retardant suits, folks. https://t.co/pTZx4ThNBD pic.twitter.com/xggBNvhfKR — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) February 25, 2017

Somebody added 19 citations of Garfield's gender on the Garfield Wikipedia talk page. https://t.co/pTZx4ThNBD pic.twitter.com/uAIMUZ3ygL — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) February 26, 2017

Things got so wild that Garfield creator Jim Davis had to weigh in; he said that the character is male, dashing the hopes of the gender-neutral camp.

Washington Post conducted an investigation, and, well, I won't bury the lede here: Jim Davis said Garfield is male. https://t.co/wWnJvXwp6g — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) March 1, 2017

Advertising

It seemed the matter was settled at last. Except then we got an alert from the helpful Twitter bot @congressedits, which tweets whenever an edit is made to Wikipedia from one of the houses of Congress. Typically, it's a fun way to see which elected legislator is tweaking their own page, but in this case, well...

Garfield Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/Hp8vpUNcq1 — congress-edits (@congressedits) March 1, 2017

And what was that edit, pray tell? We're very glad you asked.

Edited to remove gender.



"Garfield does not have a gender, he should not be in the male comic characters category." https://t.co/KJtyXGCE3R — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 5, 2017

Advertising

Something about someone working in the House taking time out of their day to update the Garfield Wikipedia page makes me laugh. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 5, 2017

Looks like the debate is still going strong, even if this congressional Wikipedia editor dropped a "he" in claiming that Garfield isn't male. Will we ever have a definitive answer here, given that even Jim Davis' ruling has been disputed?

We just don't know. In the meantime, best not to make any assumptions.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.