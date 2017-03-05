Not long ago, the Wikipedia page for Garfield, the lazy, lasagna-loving cartoon cat, had to be locked down over a 60-hour editing war. At issue was Garfield's gender: Some say he's a he; others say Garfield is neither male nor female.
You can blame Virgil Texas here for kicking off the whole controversy:
Things got so wild that Garfield creator Jim Davis had to weigh in; he said that the character is male, dashing the hopes of the gender-neutral camp.
It seemed the matter was settled at last. Except then we got an alert from the helpful Twitter bot @congressedits, which tweets whenever an edit is made to Wikipedia from one of the houses of Congress. Typically, it's a fun way to see which elected legislator is tweaking their own page, but in this case, well...
And what was that edit, pray tell? We're very glad you asked.
Looks like the debate is still going strong, even if this congressional Wikipedia editor dropped a "he" in claiming that Garfield isn't male. Will we ever have a definitive answer here, given that even Jim Davis' ruling has been disputed?
We just don't know. In the meantime, best not to make any assumptions.