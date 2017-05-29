Advertising

Two cops in Tasmania, Australia, went way above and far beyond the call of duty this past weekend when they took a drunk guy home, tucked him into bed, AND took a selfie with him, on his phone. Only in Tasmania, right guys??

Just imagine waking up after a night of heavy drinking, and scrolling through your phone to figure out WTF you did last night and finding THIS:

At least everyone in this photo appears to be having fun.

That's what happened to a man from Tasmania/our new BFF, who we know only as "Reece."

Reece, who is clearly unphased by selfies with cops, shared the selfie on Facebook and a screenshot of his post was shared on Reddit early this morning, where it went viral:

Some people might say these police crossed a line. But not Reece. Nope. He applauded the cops for their "banger selfies," calling them "bloody legends" and also "good cunts" which is apparently a compliment in Australian.

According to Reddit commenters, this Reece is somewhat of a "legend" himself. Why are we not surprised? Some commenters are jealous of him getting such star treatment from the cops. But it turns out, this is pretty typical for Tasmania. The selfie even found its way to the Tasmanian Police Department, who shared it along with an explanation for why their employees took the selfie: it was to "help the guy remember how he got home." Good one, Tasmanian Police Department. Tasmania Police encourages party-goers to plan ahead so they can enjoy their night. Senior Sgt Craig Fox, of Northern... Posted by Tasmania Police on Sunday, May 28, 2017 They wrote: Tasmania Police encourages party-goers to plan ahead so they can enjoy their night.



Senior Sgt Craig Fox, of Northern District, said that people should pre-arrange a designated driver, use public transport or organise a taxi if they were intending to have a big night.



“Make a plan about how you will get home before you have a drink. Then there’s no risk to you, your family, friends or others on the road,” Snr Sgt Fox said.



“Consideration should also be given to arranging alternative accommodation for the night, at either a friend’s house or hotel/motel to ensure your safety. People should stick together and look out for one another when going out, or when heading home.”



Snr Sgt Fox said that police did not normally drive people home who were suffering from the effects of alcohol.



“However police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol.



“On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him,” he said.



“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home.” They also included a link with more information on "how to have a safe night out." #1 on this list should be "move to Tasmania." We'll see you there 😎😎😎

