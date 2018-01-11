Cops called on woman suspected of having a person in her car trunk. It wasn't a person.

Well, this is certainly a hairy situation.
A woman named Meghan Alexandra from the UK was confronted by police at her home after they thought she might be hiding a body in her trunk. Why? Tufts of blonde hair were sticking out of the trunk of her car, and so someone called the cops.
Seems suspicious, but Meghan was able to explain it all on Twitter:
(P.S.: A "boot" is British slang meaning the trunk of a car).
Yep, the police mistook Meghan's clip-in hair extensions for a person. Honestly, sounds like a good quality weave to me!
Meghan said the entire experience "embarrassing" and said she was "sh*tting" herself while talking to police.
However, Twitter found it all quite amusing:
But others thought that Meghan's "unbeweavable" story was all made up. To the haters, she responded:
Would this be something that would happen to you?