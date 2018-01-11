Cops called on woman suspected of having a person in her car trunk. It wasn't a person.

Well, this is certainly a hairy situation.

A woman named Meghan Alexandra from the UK was confronted by police at her home after they thought she might be hiding a body in her trunk. Why? Tufts of blonde hair were sticking out of the trunk of her car, and so someone called the cops.

Seems suspicious, but Meghan was able to explain it all on Twitter:

As if the police have just came to my house. They explained to me someone took photos of my car as they where worried as blonde hair was sticking out the back. The policeman then asked me to open my boot so I did. I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO EMBARRASSED it was ma clip in weave😂 — Meghan Alexandra (@megalexandrax) January 10, 2018

(P.S.: A "boot" is British slang meaning the trunk of a car).

Yep, the police mistook Meghan's clip-in hair extensions for a person. Honestly, sounds like a good quality weave to me!

Someone actually thought my weave was a person 😂 — Meghan Alexandra (@megalexandrax) January 10, 2018

Meghan said the entire experience "embarrassing" and said she was "sh*tting" herself while talking to police.