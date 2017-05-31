In the wee hours of May 31st, President Donald Trump sent out his most head-scratching tweet yet.
At 12:06 am, the President, who appeared to attempt to start yet another rant against the media, tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." That's it.
The typo went viral.
Over an hour later, it was still not deleted, sending Twitter into a complete frenzy. People were speculating what the President could have meant, and why the error went unfixed for so long. Did he die mid-tweet? Did he suddenly get distracted by Fox News? What is a covfefe, anyway? Starbucks' new drink? The nuclear codes? A distraction from Trump's ties with Russia?
For a magical few hours, Twitter came together to make "covfefe" jokes.
Even the ACLU got involved.
Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen got in on the joke.
Jimmy Kimmel gave his take on "covfefe."
But in the end, even Merriam-Webster couldn't help us make sense of things.
Hell, in a rare moment of self-awareness, even President Trump was about to laugh about it.
Of course, the most likely explanation is that the President meant to type "coverage" and somehow ended up with....covfefe. Then he tweeted it out, leaving it online for an hour, because he truly DGAF.
Who knew that one simple typo would be the thing to finally unite us all?
But now we are simply living in a post-covfefe world, baby.