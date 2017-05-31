Advertising

In the wee hours of May 31st, President Donald Trump sent out his most head-scratching tweet yet.

At 12:06 am, the President, who appeared to attempt to start yet another rant against the media, tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." That's it.

The typo went viral.

Over an hour later, it was still not deleted, sending Twitter into a complete frenzy. People were speculating what the President could have meant, and why the error went unfixed for so long. Did he die mid-tweet? Did he suddenly get distracted by Fox News? What is a covfefe, anyway? Starbucks' new drink? The nuclear codes? A distraction from Trump's ties with Russia?

For a magical few hours, Twitter came together to make "covfefe" jokes.

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

TRUMP: What happens if they uncover the plot & want to arrest me.

PUTIN: We'll pull you out. Just tweet out the code word "covfefe" — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017

The scent of incompetence, corruption, and nepotism all in one.#covfefe pic.twitter.com/jVpPNRhVWb — tzantali (@Tzantali1) May 31, 2017

Don't talk to me before I've had my covfefe!!! — Caro (@socarolinesays) May 31, 2017

Show me a more relevant meme today. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/T3qpDfjW2G — Peter Gustin (@CoachGustin) May 31, 2017

If Obama had tweeted #covfefe Fox would have had 24x7 coverage trying to prove it was a codeword for Muslims to overthrow the government. — KillerTigger (@KillerTigger) May 31, 2017

This is Dewey (pronounced "covfefe"). He's having a good walk. Arguably the best walk. 13/10 would snug softly pic.twitter.com/HciEaJkC4D — WeRateDogs™ 🏳️‍🌈 (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017

Even the ACLU got involved.

When you sleep through a meme lifecycle but luckily one of your lawyers is on it. #covfefe https://t.co/dxf2heTkOk — ACLU National (@ACLU) May 31, 2017

Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen got in on the joke.

Put a little lotion on your covfefe before bed and it'll clear right up! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 31, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel gave his take on "covfefe."

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

But in the end, even Merriam-Webster couldn't help us make sense of things.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Hell, in a rare moment of self-awareness, even President Trump was about to laugh about it.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Of course, the most likely explanation is that the President meant to type "coverage" and somehow ended up with....covfefe. Then he tweeted it out, leaving it online for an hour, because he truly DGAF.

Who knew that one simple typo would be the thing to finally unite us all?

Tomorrow, the covfefe tweet will be gone, and all of us who shared this moment will be a special community, forever different from the rest — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) May 31, 2017

But now we are simply living in a post-covfefe world, baby.

It's 5:50 am & his tweet is gone. The sun rises &we all walk home in our party clothes.Was it all just a dream? The wind whispered...covfefe — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) May 31, 2017

