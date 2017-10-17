There is a cow on the loose in Brooklyn and it's bringing the entire internet together.

Mooooooove out of the way, Brooklynites! This borough is now a cowtown.

Tuesday afternoon, a cow made a great escape in Brooklyn, New York, and spent some time running around Prospect Park, living his best life.

ABC7NY has got you covered with a livestream of the whole thing.

As reported by NPR, people first spotted the bull (which just means he's a male cow) a little before 11:30 a.m. ET. The animal was finally taken back into captivity after officials cornered it in a fenced area.

The internet has been on this wild ride for the past two hours, and not one but two different people jumped on the trend by creating Twitter accounts for the cow.

Prospect Park Cow live-tweeted the bull's adventures with a pretty funny play-by-play.

Someone in the audience throw over a ball. i want to play. — Prospect Park Cow (@ProspectParkCow) October 17, 2017