In the latest gem from Craigslist, a dude bet his friend $100 that he couldn't run a 5K. Obviously, he took the bet—$100 is $100 right? Oh, but then he realized he didn't want to run a 5K.

My best friend bet me $100 that I can't run a 5K (metric measurement) in less than 22 minutes. He didn't expect me to actually say yes, but guess what? Challenge accepted! Unfortunately, I don't run at all. I'd rather do almost anything--get the measles, stick my hand in an alligator's mouth or write a thank you letter. Plus, we set August 1 as the date I have to do it by, so I don't have time to train.

But his mistake is your gain! It's a once in a lifetime offer! You get to dress like a stranger, wear a black mask, and try to trick that stranger's friend into giving him $100!

Are you a runner? I could use your help. Just pretend to be me and run this 5K (not sure how many miles). It doesn't really matter what you look like because there's a nighttime, ninja-themed 5K (Googled it, 3.1 miles) coming up. I figure you can dress in an all black costume that only shows your eyes. No one will be able to tell you're not me!

Glad this guy figured out the amount of miles in a 5K between sentence one and sentence two. Anyway—what do you get for the trouble of committing fraud in a ninja themed race? Well, that's the best part of the deal. You get nothing! The post is tagged "no pay."

I'll pay your race fee, unless you take longer than 22 minutes to finish the race. In that case, you'll need to give me something...an apology!!!



We'll swap places after the race. It should be easy. You'll just go into the bathroom and I'll sneak up on my friend (like ninjas do) and collect my $100. Feel free to use the bathroom if you need to.

What a great deal.

