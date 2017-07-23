Advertising

Craigslist isn't just home to murderers and people trying to get rid of their old mattresses. A family just turned to the "Lost & Found" Toronto Craigslist board to help find their missing car. This is what the Internet was made for, people!

According to Mashable, nineteen-year-old Gavin Strickland was in such a rush to get to a Metallica concert at Toronto's the Rogers Center that he forgot in which parking garage he left his car. After searching for a few hours, he gave up a took a Greyhound bus home

His parents took to Craigslist, asking for any information about the 2015 Blue / Green Nissan Versa Sedan. "[The ca] was parked within a $8 cab ride (about 2 miles) of the Rogers Center this past weekend," they wrote. "Our doofy son parked the car in an indoor parking garage... but that garage cannot now be located."

They left as many clues as possible to help find the car, including a "strange spiral outdoor sculpture" and a "Bernie Sanders bumper sticker." The ad read, "It is near a Starbucks where there is some construction going on. Also nearby is allegedly a strange spiral outdoor sculpture, and possibly a bank- maybe RBC? The car has US Florida license plates, a small Canadian flag affixed to the door frame, and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker. A lost / missing vehicle report has been filed with the Toronto police. Please respond with photos of the car and specific location instructions to claim the reward."

As Mashable reports, it took an "amateur sleuth and escape room enthusiast" to find the missing car. Madison Riddolls, who went hunting for the car after she saw the Craigslist post, found it early Thursday morning.

The good news is that the Stricklands are now reunited with their car. The better news is that we now all know where to look for free cars.

