Redditor (and apparent artist/photographer) NutellaWaifu posted a social media exchange between her and some guy looking for a sketch of himself. It started out innocently enough, but progressed to creepy and then rude, as so many DMs with random men on Twitter do.

First the dude asks NutellaWaifu (we'll just call her N) if she'd sketch him, and where she's located. She answers that yes, she takes commissions, and that she's in Canada. He then asks where in Canada ("It's vast!") and what she'd charge. N replies that she doesn't like to give out her exact location due to previous problems with a stalker (yikes) and that a sketch would be $10.

He asks if they should meet up, and adds that his "intentions are strictly honourable." It also seems like maybe he actually does know where she lives. She responds that photos work best.

Working on sealing the deal, N asks what style of sketch he'd like, and the man answers that it was just a "general inquiry." He says he'd much rather meet in person than use photos, but N is resolute. The guy says he doesn't know which photo to send ("So many options"), so N suggests he send multiple photos.

The man answers that he doesn't think photos are appropriate for sketching (??), but N answers that as long as she can see his face, it's all good. When N says she's wary of meeting up because she doesn't know him, he writes, "That's the purpose of meeting, to get to know one another." (Double yikes.)

All of a sudden he turns the conversation towards photos of N that he's seen, writing ". . . you look very lovely and attractive and I would like to date you if you have no objection." Wow, what a smooth pick up line!

N answers that she has a boyfriend, and questions the guy's intentions in contacting her in the first place, because it sure as hell doesn't seem like it was for a commissioned drawing.

And in the final bit of utter weirdness, this stranger asks N, "Are you sure you have a bf? Could I see a photo of you two together to verify?" IS HE EVEN SERIOUS WITH THIS? These intentions don't sound so "honourable" after all.

Oh, a man being annoying, misrepresentative of his intentions, and creepy as hell. Just another day being a woman on the internet!

