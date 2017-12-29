Mom accidentally buys daughter hilariously NSFW Christmas gift.

Personalized gifts can be extremely thoughtful and sweet, or sometimes those thoughtful little touches can spell disaster. For example, check out this 'adorable' thermos a mother bought for her daughter.

According to Reddit user Snowy_Boy, his mother bought his sister the thermos for Christmas and even went as far as to get it monogrammed with her initials. Only one problem...

YIKES. What's even worse is that those initials can be confused for a label for what is actually in the container. Ewwwwwwwwwww.

"My sweet innocent mother got my sister a thermos with her initials monogrammed on it for Christmas," wrote Snowy_Boy on Reddit about the cum-tainer.

His post eventually went massively viral, but he was not sure if he should alert his mother about becoming an accidental internet sensation, adding,"I don’t know whether or not to tell my mom hahaha."

And sure, those with among us who don't have dirty minds probably think all of the hoopla around the thermos is just immature. But for the rest of us, we will giggle every time we think about the "cum thermos."