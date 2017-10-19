United Airlines is being sued by a man who got peed on by a drunk passenger.

Traveling by plane is the worst. Sure, it's the fastest mode of transportation available, and can get you across the country in a matter of hours, but it's prone to schedule changes and is generally uncomfortable. So imagine how much more uncomfortable it'd be if you were forced to sit on a plane for hours in urine-soaked clothing?
Daniel Card of New Jersey was flying United Airlines (surprise! The same airline that dragged a man off a plane, sent a woman 3,000 miles in the wrong direction, destroyed someone's super-expensive custom wheelchair, and allegedly killed a prize rabbit) on June 12, when during takeoff, another passenger whipped out his junk and PEED ON Card. Card claims that the man was visibly drunk, but still allowed to board the plane, according to the Daily News.
Speaking to the Daily News, Card said, “There’s no way they didn’t know he was intoxicated. They were told.” Great job once again, United!
So on October 11, Card, who was forced to fly all the way from Los Angeles, CA, to Newark, NJ, covered in another man's urine, filed suit against the airline, seeking unspecified damages.
Not only did Card get peed on, the flight attendants allegedly wouldn't let him change seats at first, despite the fact that his seat was also pee-soaked.
Right before landing in Newark, Card called his father, who called the police. According to the official complaint, the unidentified urinator told the police he didn't remember anything, but admitted that he drank at least four rum and cokes at LAX before boarding the plane.
United tried to make it up to Card by giving him a voucher for another flight and covering the cost of cleaning his clothes, according to his mother, Theresa Card. But that (understandably) didn't seem like enough to Ms. Card, who told the News, “It wasn’t a lot. The whole thing was just horrible.”
United has apparently declined to comment, pending litigation, but we can only imagine their statement would be something along the lines of, "Wow, dude, we are really, really sorry that we let a wildly intoxicated man onto the plane who proceeded to purposely pee on you at the very start of an hours-long flight. Whoops. Our bad! We'll work harder on making sure our staff doesn't let anyone stumbling drunk onto planes in the future, especially since we're so very good at getting people off our planes."