United Airlines is being sued by a man who got peed on by a drunk passenger.

Traveling by plane is the worst. Sure, it's the fastest mode of transportation available, and can get you across the country in a matter of hours, but it's prone to schedule changes and is generally uncomfortable. So imagine how much more uncomfortable it'd be if you were forced to sit on a plane for hours in urine-soaked clothing?

Daniel Card of New Jersey was flying United Airlines (surprise! The same airline that dragged a man off a plane, sent a woman 3,000 miles in the wrong direction, destroyed someone's super-expensive custom wheelchair, and allegedly killed a prize rabbit) on June 12, when during takeoff, another passenger whipped out his junk and PEED ON Card. Card claims that the man was visibly drunk, but still allowed to board the plane, according to the Daily News.

Speaking to the Daily News, Card said, “There’s no way they didn’t know he was intoxicated. They were told.” Great job once again, United!

So on October 11, Card, who was forced to fly all the way from Los Angeles, CA, to Newark, NJ, covered in another man's urine, filed suit against the airline, seeking unspecified damages.

Not only did Card get peed on, the flight attendants allegedly wouldn't let him change seats at first, despite the fact that his seat was also pee-soaked.