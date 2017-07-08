Advertising

A Delta Airlines flight attendant broke a wine bottle over a passenger's head after the man tried to open an exit door and fought with other passengers during a flight from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday, the AP reports.

According to a probable cause statement written by an FBI agent, the passenger, 23-year-old Joseph Daniel Hudek of Tampa, Florida, was seated in first class on the flight. About an hour after takeoff, when the plane was over the Pacific Ocean, Hudek went into the restroom at the front of the plane. He apparently came out quickly, asked a flight attendant a question, and then went back in.

Advertising

When he exited the restroom again two minutes later, Hudek lunged for the plane's exit door, grabbed the handle, and tried to open it, the agent wrote. Two flight attendants grabbed Hudek, but he pushed them away. The attendants got help from several other passengers and notified the cockpit by telephone.

During the incident, Hudek punched a flight attendant in the face and hit at least one other passenger in the head with a bottle of wine. That's when a flight attendant grabbed two bottles of wine and hit Hudek over the head with both of them, breaking at least one, but Hudek reportedly wasn't fazed by it.

Advertising

The photo below shows the aftermath of the struggle.

UPDATE: Man charged with interfering with crew on Seattle-to-Beijing flight. Photo shows Delta cabin after brawl. https://t.co/Rg4kAzag5v pic.twitter.com/l5YEbo7caR — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 8, 2017

Eventually, the AP reports, passengers and flight attendants were able to contain Hudek with zip-tie restraints. The flight turned back to Seattle, where Hudek was taken into custody.

Hudek appeared in U.S. District Court on Friday, where he was charged with interfering with a flight crew. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the AP reports. He has a detention hearing scheduled on July 13.

Advertising

Here's a sketch form inside the courtroom - note the bruise on his cheek. #komonews pic.twitter.com/Gz7Ykf8DXV — Mitch Pittman (@Mitch_Pittman) July 7, 2017

The disrupted flight did take off for Beijing again later on Thursday night.

Yeesh. At least the other people on the flight will have an interesting vacation anecdote to share at the office next week?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.