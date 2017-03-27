Advertising

United Airlines made headlines over the weekend after two girls were barred from boarding their flight because they were wearing leggings, which apparently violated United's dress code. The airline has since faced backlash from Twitter users, celebrities, and now, even their fellow airlines.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

In a statement posted on the airline's website Monday morning, United clarified that the two girls who were prevented from boarding their plane were "pass riders," relatives or friends of United employees who receive free or heavily discounted airfare. The statement continues:

When taking advantage of this benefit, all employees and pass riders are considered representatives of United. And like most companies, we have a dress code that we ask employees and pass riders to follow. The passengers this morning were United pass riders and not in compliance with our dress code for company benefit travel.

"To our regular customers," the statement concludes, "your leggings are welcome."

After the statement was released, Delta airlines threw some subtle shade at its competitor in the form of a gloriously crafted sub-tweet.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

Savage.

