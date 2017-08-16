Advertising

Doesn't it sometimes feel like Canada is a magical land where the president is a hottie who doesn't defend Nazis, and everything works out okay in the end? This story is the perfect example: a woman lost her diamond ring in 2004, and then 13 years later, her daughter-in-law was harvesting carrots on the family farm in Alberta, Canada, when she picked a carrot that was literally WEARING THE DIAMOND RING.

'It still fits': Diamond ring missing since 2004 turns up on garden carrot https://t.co/amH57med02 pic.twitter.com/AD3Ylu6Yph — CBC News (@CBCNews) August 15, 2017

Lucky carrot: Alberta woman finds mother-in-law's lost ring on a carrot in garden https://t.co/ufGD46kxot pic.twitter.com/246Jxy9DJ1 — 660 NEWS Calgary (@660NEWS) August 16, 2017

Seriously though, where else but in Canada does something like this happen??????

Here's the whole story, from Global Edmonton reporter Sarah Kraus:

After losing her ring 13 years ago, Mary Grams of #Camrose finally has it back on her finger - you'll never guess where it was found. #yeg pic.twitter.com/YLLvSqvFr0 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Yesterday Mary's family called her and told her they'd found her long lost ring, in a carrot they pulled for dinner at the family farm. #yeg pic.twitter.com/I7SEnl49T0 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Mary, 84, says she didn't know if they were kidding or not, but when her granddaughter brought the carrot over - she knew: "It's mine!" #yeg pic.twitter.com/Ft7IMUeSMR — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

A few weeks after losing her engagement ring, Mary bought herself this one, much smaller, to replace it. #Camrose pic.twitter.com/sg9WN4y1Pb — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Here's a picture of Mary and her husband Norman on their wedding day in the early 1950s. Norman died 5 years ago, ring found yest. #Camrose pic.twitter.com/AohZDGnu6i — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

This wedding ring was lost in a garden near Camrose 13 yrs ago. Lucky for Mary Gram this carrot helped her get it back. Dets tonight. pic.twitter.com/VqIS55iSXj — Taylor Oseen (@CTVTaylor) August 15, 2017

And of course, a lot of people made this joke:

Some might say this is a one carrot ring... https://t.co/nnHxtR7vwN — Anna Desmarais (@anna_desmarais) August 15, 2017

Mary, we're so happy you found your ring AND that your family farm produces such robust-looking carrots. It's official: we're moving to Canada, stat.

