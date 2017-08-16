Doesn't it sometimes feel like Canada is a magical land where the president is a hottie who doesn't defend Nazis, and everything works out okay in the end? This story is the perfect example: a woman lost her diamond ring in 2004, and then 13 years later, her daughter-in-law was harvesting carrots on the family farm in Alberta, Canada, when she picked a carrot that was literally WEARING THE DIAMOND RING.
Seriously though, where else but in Canada does something like this happen??????
Here's the whole story, from Global Edmonton reporter Sarah Kraus:
And of course, a lot of people made this joke:
Mary, we're so happy you found your ring AND that your family farm produces such robust-looking carrots. It's official: we're moving to Canada, stat.