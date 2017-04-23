Advertising

A brave member of the resistance busted out a Sharpie and got to work this weekend, scrawling "F--- Trump" above Donald Trump's name on his Hollywood star.

Photo by TMZ.

According to TMZ, who nabbed photos of the freshly defaced granite slab, this isn't the first time that Trump's star has been destroyed. Back in October, a vandal by the name of James Otis took a pick ax and so thoroughly chiseled the star that it had to be completely replaced. According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, replacing the star costs $30K. Oops!

Advertising

But it looks like this magic marker job will just take a bit of rubbing alcohol and some elbow grease. Stay vigilant, and keep resisting! Especially since Trump's 100 day approval ratings are the lowest of any president since Eisenhower.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.