Donald Trump just tweeted about the wrong mass shooting. Twitter definitely noticed.

Mass shootings are so frequent in America that not even the President can seem to keep them straight.

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump tweeted:

Uh, only problem? The shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas occurred on November 5th, nearly ten days before this tweet was sent out.

Plus, President Trump already tweeted his condolences to those victims in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Check the date on this tweet:

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

