Donald Trump just tweeted about the wrong mass shooting. Twitter definitely noticed.

Mass shootings are so frequent in America that not even the President can seem to keep them straight.
On Tuesday night, Donald Trump tweeted:
UPDATE 11:35 a.m.- Several hours after tweeting this, Donald Trump deleted the tweet. However, SomeEcards acquire the screenshot above.
Uh, only problem? The shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas occurred on November 5th, nearly ten days before this tweet was sent out.
Plus, President Trump already tweeted his condolences to those victims in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Check the date on this tweet:
Twitter absolutely tore into Trump for the belated tweeted:
Uh, so what happened here? Twitter has a theory.
Someone pointed out that Trump basically just copied & pasted his old tweet about the Texas mass shooting but forgot to change the name of the city to Corning, California, where a mass shooting at Rancho Tehama Elementary School left five dead on Tuesday.
Look, I get it—being president is a hard. But the very least Trump can do is not confuse our weekly mass shootings! I mean, where are we supposed to send our #thoughtsandprayers to if he mixes them up?