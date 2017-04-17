Advertising

Today is President Donald Trump's first White House Easter Egg Roll, and DAMN IT, HE IS DOING IT HIS WAY!

According to this video from Politico, a kid excitedly asks the president to sign his "Make America Great Again" hat. Much to the boy's delight, Trump complies....and then proceeds to toss the cap into a crowd of people. Wait, WHAT?

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017

"No!" shouts the kid as the president smiles. Then HE DOES IT AGAIN!

Advertising

Twitter was confused. Was he purposely bullying this kid, or did he forget what he was doing as he was doing it?

This is a man who is not mentally present. Literally can’t remember what he started doing 10 seconds before. — Aaron Weiss (@aweiss) April 17, 2017

What is wrong with him? — Jocelyn Pennington (@jmpenn001) April 17, 2017

Advertising

"I will sign it.. but now you must fight to the death to reclaim it!" - Trump — Scott Springer (@scott_springer) April 17, 2017

"Who's hat?" *means pen/sharpie* — Riley Stearns (@RileyStearns) April 17, 2017

Can Donald Trump just do one normal thing just once ever?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.