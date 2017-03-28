Advertising

This t-shirt that’s for sale in the Trump Tower gift shop in New York City makes absolutely no sense.

For sale in the Trump Tower gift shop pic.twitter.com/NDuhtTZjQX — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 27, 2017

Politico's chief Washington correspondent Edward-Isaac Dovere tweeted the picture of the t-shirt, which reads "shut the fake up media."

Yeah, wearing that would be a bigger faux pas than using Scotch tape in place of a tie clip. giphy

Wait. Is the shirt meant to say, "Shut up the fake media" or perhaps "Shut the fake media up"? Is it meant to be some kind of word play on "Shut the f*** up, media"? In that case, the shirt is missing a comma. No matter what the intention was for this t-shirt, something definitely got lost in translation.

Of course, Twitter had a few thoughts (and a few jokes) on the matter:

: so it's supposed to be read, "Shut the fake up media"? — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 27, 2017

it's like one of those 3-D posters - you have to not focus to see it — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 27, 2017

not even the tshirts can speak clearly https://t.co/0gGRG2ML9i — Rad Pitt (@radseed) March 27, 2017

Hey now! There's a Sean Spicer vest that clearly explains what the shirt meant to say. — William Beans (@Will_GTM) March 28, 2017

makes more sense in the original Russian. — Chris Stevens (@ChrisXStevens) March 27, 2017

Somebody faked up. — Ferrerman (@finicky8) March 27, 2017

Hey, Donald Trump hardly makes sense when he speaks, so why should his merchandise be any different?

