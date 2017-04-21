Advertising

A suspicious husband in Wyoming, Minnesota made a very concerning concerned call when he found something in his wife's purse (First red flag: why was he looking through his wife's purse?)

I might be naive, or just super out-of-touch with what the kids are smokin' these days but...what?

Peer pressure.
Giphy
The Wyoming police had to confirm that the man had never seen a cocktail umbrella, which is kind of sad that he had never experienced a sweet, tropical beverage.

Even if it turned out to be something, it's cold to call the police on your wife.

The call raises many questions:

1. Exactly how did it seem drug-like to him?

2. Is it possible that he knew it was a cocktail umbrellas, but was jealous that his wife was having cocktails with somebody else and called the police to scare her?

3. Was he, himself, on drugs? Did a psychadelic psych up the site of a mini umbrella?

My dude suffered many Ls the dude suffered that day.

