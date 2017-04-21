A suspicious husband in Wyoming, Minnesota made a very concerning concerned call when he found something in his wife's purse (First red flag: why was he looking through his wife's purse?)
I might be naive, or just super out-of-touch with what the kids are smokin' these days but...what?
The Wyoming police had to confirm that the man had never seen a cocktail umbrella, which is kind of sad that he had never experienced a sweet, tropical beverage.
Even if it turned out to be something, it's cold to call the police on your wife.
@wyomingpd Hope his couch is comfy to sleep on.— Shadow (@Shadowgeek75) April 2, 2017
@wyomingpd He clearly wants out that marriage if he snitching about a cocktail umbrella pic.twitter.com/hZltA6giLQ— Notch (@Notchypoo) April 21, 2017
@wyomingpd What a snitch. He should have spoken with her, not treat her like a suspected criminal.— Junji Hirata (@ShamanXII) April 21, 2017
@wyomingpd I'm going to assume that you didn't offer him a job in your investigative unit? Quite the sleuth.— Rogsternation (@Rogsternation) April 3, 2017
@wyomingpd I'm so confused on how this looks like drugs🤔— Hillary Dank (@jess_4hunnidd) April 21, 2017
@wyomingpd first of all, what tha fuck.— sare (@sareminzz) April 21, 2017
second of all, what tha fuck
The call raises many questions:
1. Exactly how did it seem drug-like to him?
2. Is it possible that he knew it was a cocktail umbrellas, but was jealous that his wife was having cocktails with somebody else and called the police to scare her?
3. Was he, himself, on drugs? Did a psychadelic psych up the site of a mini umbrella?
My dude suffered many Ls the dude suffered that day.
@tHeONicK @wyomingpd Yo, dukes:— Bla'Challa Boo Boo (@blackybooboo) April 21, 2017
1st L: going into her purse
2nd L: can't figure out 2 piece cocktail umbrella puzzle
3rd L: snitching on your damn wife
Issa TKL