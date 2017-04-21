Advertising

A suspicious husband in Wyoming, Minnesota made a very concerning concerned call when he found something in his wife's purse (First red flag: why was he looking through his wife's purse?)

A man thought he found drugs in his wifes purse & contacted us. He was happy to learn that the items were just a broken cocktail umbrella. pic.twitter.com/Yx5erLtzP0 — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) April 2, 2017

I might be naive, or just super out-of-touch with what the kids are smokin' these days but...what?

The Wyoming police had to confirm that the man had never seen a cocktail umbrella, which is kind of sad that he had never experienced a sweet, tropical beverage.

No we had to Google a picture of what a cocktail umbrella looks like not broken into pieces. — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) April 3, 2017

Even if it turned out to be something, it's cold to call the police on your wife.

Dawg, on your wife? That's a instant L pic.twitter.com/u8wrm9nDy2 — ♐*Rogue* (@tHeONicK) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd Hope his couch is comfy to sleep on. — Shadow (@Shadowgeek75) April 2, 2017

@wyomingpd He clearly wants out that marriage if he snitching about a cocktail umbrella pic.twitter.com/hZltA6giLQ — Notch (@Notchypoo) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd What a snitch. He should have spoken with her, not treat her like a suspected criminal. — Junji Hirata (@ShamanXII) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd I'm going to assume that you didn't offer him a job in your investigative unit? Quite the sleuth. — Rogsternation (@Rogsternation) April 3, 2017

@wyomingpd I'm so confused on how this looks like drugs🤔 — Hillary Dank (@jess_4hunnidd) April 21, 2017

@wyomingpd first of all, what tha fuck.

second of all, what tha fuck — sare (@sareminzz) April 21, 2017

The call raises many questions:

1. Exactly how did it seem drug-like to him?

2. Is it possible that he knew it was a cocktail umbrellas, but was jealous that his wife was having cocktails with somebody else and called the police to scare her?

3. Was he, himself, on drugs? Did a psychadelic psych up the site of a mini umbrella?

My dude suffered many Ls the dude suffered that day.

@tHeONicK @wyomingpd Yo, dukes:

1st L: going into her purse

2nd L: can't figure out 2 piece cocktail umbrella puzzle

3rd L: snitching on your damn wife



Issa TKL — Bla'Challa Boo Boo (@blackybooboo) April 21, 2017

