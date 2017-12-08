Black guy who got hilarious revenge on a racist white lady apologizes for making her famous.

The man who went crazy viral for his Facebook post about dealing with a racist lady at the airport (read that story here) is now following up, and his response is so kind. He's not mad at the lady, and in fact, he's so selfless and empathetic that he actually apologized to the woman for involving her in a situation that got her a lot of negative publicity, to say the least.

Emmit Eclass Walker's post received over 700,000 likes and a quarter of a million shares on Facebook. But the man who had to deal with this obviously racist woman was upset that so much anger was directed at this one woman by the rest of the world.

In an Instagram video post, Walker explained that he never expected the post to get so much attention. He then says, "I wanted to take the time to publicly apologize to the lady in the picture. No matter how wrong her actions were, and how wrong she was for her words, you know, nobody deserves this. So I apologize."

In the caption (which is similar to the video, in that it's an explanation of how he didn't expect to go viral and it contains an apology to the woman), Walker wrote,