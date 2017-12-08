Black guy who got hilarious revenge on a racist white lady apologizes for making her famous.

The man who went crazy viral for his Facebook post about dealing with a racist lady at the airport (read that story here) is now following up, and his response is so kind. He's not mad at the lady, and in fact, he's so selfless and empathetic that he actually apologized to the woman for involving her in a situation that got her a lot of negative publicity, to say the least.
Emmit Eclass Walker's post received over 700,000 likes and a quarter of a million shares on Facebook. But the man who had to deal with this obviously racist woman was upset that so much anger was directed at this one woman by the rest of the world.
In an Instagram video post, Walker explained that he never expected the post to get so much attention. He then says, "I wanted to take the time to publicly apologize to the lady in the picture. No matter how wrong her actions were, and how wrong she was for her words, you know, nobody deserves this. So I apologize."
In the caption (which is similar to the video, in that it's an explanation of how he didn't expect to go viral and it contains an apology to the woman), Walker wrote,
When i posted that post on Facebook i didn’t expect all that to come from it. I can honestly name the four or five people i thought would comment with something funny, and that will be it. This racist stuff is definitely a issue but this is not the solution to that issue.
It brings me no joy waking up in paradise to for my 37 bday and knowing that woman might be going threw hell. The story was definitely real, just like this issue is definitely real, but i now know that I myself should of handled it another way, or left it how it was, and not shared It publicly.
When dealing with people i always try to stay on the side of Right, so to make sure I never do anybody wrong, I try to always put myself in that persons shoes, and ask how would I feel if that person did this to me, and if I was her this morning i would be a total wreak today, and that doesn’t help this situation, or her...it only makes them more angry, and bring more drama...
SO I WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE AGAIN TO THE WOMAN I HAD THIS ENCOUNTER WITH YESTERDAY. NO MATTER HOW WRONG YOUR ACTIONS YOU DON’T DESERVE THIS @realdlhughley@daquan @respectmyhair@mediablackoutusa @theshaderoom@undocumedia @hgcapparel @berrycurly@kimorajfox I BELIEVE IF YOU CAN’T HELP NOBODY AT THE VERY LEAST YOU SHOULD NEVER DO ANYTHING TO HURT THEM
First of all, happy 37th birthday, man! Second, what a nice and thoughtful guy. It's honestly heartwarming to see a reaction like this. His response probably won't blow up the way his initial post did, because it's much more nuanced, but it's lovely that he took the time to give his thoughts on the situation. It's even nicer that he apologized, which he totally would have been justified not doing.