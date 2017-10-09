Advertising

A former Banana Republic employee has gone viral with a Facebook post in which she claims that the store where she used to work discriminated against her for her box braids. Destiny Tompkins, who is black, writes that she was working in Banana Republic at the Westchester Mall last week, when the store's manager, who is white, pulled her aside and complained that her braided hair was "too 'urban' and 'unkempt'" and not "Banana Republic appropriate."

For the record, this is what her hair looked like: This is "unkempt"?!?! THIS LOOK LITERALLY COULD NOT BE MORE "KEMPT." Facebook "I have never been so humiliated and degraded in my life by a white person," wrote Tompkins of the experience. She says she felt "so uncomfortable and overwhelmed" that she left her shift early.

You can read Tompkins' post, which has already been shared over 50,000 times, here:

so today I went into work at Banana Republic at the Westchester Mall and after the district manager (a white woman)... Posted by Destiny Tompkins on Wednesday, October 4, 2017

She writes:

This alleged incident unfortunately falls into a history of black women and girls getting penalized or reprimanded for wearing their hair in braids. And judging by the response on Tompkins' Facebook post, people are on her side and sick and tired of the bullsh*t:

Banana Republic declined to comment on their official dress code regarding braids. But they did issue the following statement on the incident, according to The Cut: "As a company, we have zero tolerance for discrimination. We take this matter very seriously and we are actively conducting an investigation. We are committed to upholding an inclusive environment where our customers and our employees feel respected."

