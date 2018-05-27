Guy with super unfortunate name posts hilarious rant because Facebook keeps disabling his account.

Hopefully this man never gets arrested, because his name can't be said on the news.

The Times of India reported on a Vietnamese-Australian man who has spoken out about Facebook consistently shutting his account down, thinking that his name is a joke.

Apparently Bich's name is correctly pronounced "Phoo Da Bic," but it seems suspect to the uninitiated. Apparently it's a constant source of frustration for the 23-year-old, despite the fact that judging from his Facebook photos, he doesn't take himself too seriously.

Eating snacks in the trunk of a car? Classic Phuc Dat Bich.