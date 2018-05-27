Guy with super unfortunate name posts hilarious rant because Facebook keeps disabling his account.

Hopefully this man never gets arrested, because his name can't be said on the news.
The Times of India reported on a Vietnamese-Australian man who has spoken out about Facebook consistently shutting his account down, thinking that his name is a joke.
Apparently Bich's name is correctly pronounced "Phoo Da Bic," but it seems suspect to the uninitiated. Apparently it's a constant source of frustration for the 23-year-old, despite the fact that judging from his Facebook photos, he doesn't take himself too seriously.
Eating snacks in the trunk of a car? Classic Phuc Dat Bich.
"I find it highly irritating the fact that nobody seems to believe me when I say that my full legal name is how you see it. I've been accused of using a false and misleading name of which I find very offensive
Is it because I'm Asian? Is it?
Having my [Facebook] shut down multiple times and forced to change my name to my 'real' name, so just to put it out there. My name.
Yours sincerely, Phuc Dat Bich."
Mark Zuckerberg must have thought that Phuc was doing an Austin Powers/Who's On First?-inspired bit.
Except funnier.