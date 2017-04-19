Advertising

A Radio Shack in Reynoldsburg, Ohio closed down yesterday. Normally, this would not be news. But normally, a business doesn't announce that they will be closing like this:

"We closed. Fuck all of you," reads the salty announcement from someone who clearly just lost their job and no longer GAF.

The savage post catapulted the Facebook page to viral fame, having been shared more than 20,000 times and wracking up thousands of comments since it was posted at midnight yesterday.

But they weren't done trolling. Apparently after ruminating all night on just how much they hated that stupid job, someone followed up with this post at 11:22 am yesterday:

"Always hated all you prick customers anyway," they wrote. This post of course went viral too.

But don't think that's all the shade they had left to throw. Because yesterday afternoon, the RadioShack made this their cover photo:

And then today, they got this new profile pic:

One explanation for all this is that RadioShack tends to hire especially salty employees, like the one who punched a customer in the face a few years ago for "being sarcastic."

But a much more likely explanation is that this Facebook account has been taken over by the ghost of late, great insult comic Don Rickles. Because this would make the most sense and is exactly what Don Rickles' ghost would do.

