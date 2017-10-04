Advertising

When it comes to getting a tan, sometimes you gotta fake it 'til you make it.

giphy

Painting your skin does get in the way of things, though. Twitter user Evemallonxx from Falkirk, Scotland learned the hard way that if you work out soon after tanning, you can end up being branded.

that’s the last time a work out with tan on btw ahahah pic.twitter.com/1y291bdZYw — eve 🍉 (@Evemallonxx) October 1, 2017

Advertising

Eve wasn't alone in her accidental dedication to Adidas.

The tweet went super viral with over 43,000 likes, so a tanning salon worker chimed in with her professional advice.

Girl you gotta wear loose clothing after getting a tan 😂I work in a tanning salon , loose clothes will literally be your best friend after — Mackenzie Gall (@MackenzieGall) October 3, 2017

Duh. Giphy

Advertising

Adidas was honored by the inverse tattoo, however accidental.

We’d say it’s fate.

Way to rep the Three Stripes, Eve. We see you. 👀 — adidas (@adidas) October 2, 2017

Eve might just want to make it permanent. She could get a stellar endorsement deal.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.