When it comes to getting a tan, sometimes you gotta fake it 'til you make it.
Painting your skin does get in the way of things, though. Twitter user Evemallonxx from Falkirk, Scotland learned the hard way that if you work out soon after tanning, you can end up being branded.
Eve wasn't alone in her accidental dedication to Adidas.
hahahahah same✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/K2c1ZvLOsD— Eden Chicken (@edenchickenxo) October 2, 2017
The tweet went super viral with over 43,000 likes, so a tanning salon worker chimed in with her professional advice.
Girl you gotta wear loose clothing after getting a tan 😂I work in a tanning salon , loose clothes will literally be your best friend after— Mackenzie Gall (@MackenzieGall) October 3, 2017
Adidas was honored by the inverse tattoo, however accidental.
Eve might just want to make it permanent. She could get a stellar endorsement deal.