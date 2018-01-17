These smashed up Fenty Beauty lipsticks are too much for some people to bear.

These smashed up Fenty Beauty lipsticks are too much for some people to bear.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 17, 2018@12:48 PM
Advertising

The sight of smashed makeup is too much for some folks to bear, as evidenced by the completely totaled Sephora display we reported on a while back. Now there's a new horror capturing the attention of makeup addicts — specifically, a set of Fenty Beauty (Rihanna's makeup brand) matte lipsticks smooshed into makeup pans in what's known as "palletizing."

Palletizing my @fentybeauty #mattemoiselle Lipsticks 🎨 #fentybeauty #fentyface

A post shared by Priscilla Ono (@priscillaono) on

Palletizing is simply taking product and putting into a palette — pretty simple. It's a great way for makeup artists to save space in their kits, and also to create custom colors by applying lipstick with a brush.

But an Instagram posted by Fenty Beauty's official global makeup artist, Priscilla Uno, is dividing the commenters — some people think it's interesting or useful, or were curious about where to get the palette, but a lot are just cringing at the smashed up pretty product.

Advertising
Advertising

But not everyone was completely heartbroken over the smashed lipsticks. Some people were into it, and some were just straight-up conflicted.

Advertising

What is it about seeing makeup destroyed that can be so painful to look at? The perfection of an sleek and new untouched product utterly destroyed (even for a useful purpose) is just too much for some to bear.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc