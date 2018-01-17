These smashed up Fenty Beauty lipsticks are too much for some people to bear.

The sight of smashed makeup is too much for some folks to bear, as evidenced by the completely totaled Sephora display we reported on a while back. Now there's a new horror capturing the attention of makeup addicts — specifically, a set of Fenty Beauty (Rihanna's makeup brand) matte lipsticks smooshed into makeup pans in what's known as "palletizing."

Palletizing is simply taking product and putting into a palette — pretty simple. It's a great way for makeup artists to save space in their kits, and also to create custom colors by applying lipstick with a brush.

But an Instagram posted by Fenty Beauty's official global makeup artist, Priscilla Uno, is dividing the commenters — some people think it's interesting or useful, or were curious about where to get the palette, but a lot are just cringing at the smashed up pretty product.