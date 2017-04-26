Advertising

The Hartford Courant ran a long, detailed account of Connie Dabate's 2015 murder in Ellington, Connecticut titled, "A Marriage Marked By Secrets, A Murder Case Months In The Making."

It's a sad, complicated tale of domestic violence and murder, cheating and lying, but it's especially notable for the way police have brought charges against Connie Dabate's husband, Richard Dabate. According to KFOR.com, his arrest warrants cites his wife's Fitbit records.

Richard Dabate's story of a masked intruder who shot his wife and fled his home reportedly began to unravel in no small part due to movements captured by his wife's Fitbit. From The Hartford Courant:

Those records showed that her last movements inside the Birchview Road home were at 10:05 — nearly an hour after Richard Dabate told detectives she had been killed by the masked intruder. She was wearing the Fitbit because she had gone to a YMCA fitness class.

"To say it is rare to use Fitbit records would be safe," district attorney Craig Stedman told The Courant, who himself has used Fitbit records to disprove an alleged timeline in a criminal case. But "it is an electronic footprint that tracks your movements. It is a great tool for investigators to use."

Using Connie Dabate's Fitbit and other electronic records like her Facebook and phone activity, police were able to pick apart Richard Dabate's timeline of the killing. He said that he returned from work at around 9 a.m. to check on his house after a security alert, and that he encountered a masked man who then killed his wife. But Connie Dabate's Fitbit records prove she was still alive nearly an hour later.

Police will likely use those Fitbit records in Dabate's upcoming trial.

Read the full story over at The Hartford Courant.

