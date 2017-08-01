Advertising

In today's edition of Announcements We Wish We Didn't Have to Make, here's a reminder: do not glue live insects to your eyelashes.

A tweet went viral after Molly Robbins shared that her mother had caught herself in the midst of attempting to affix a dead fly to her lid. "Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out." Important announcement number 2: Put your contacts in before using glue anywhere, especially on your face.

Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. pic.twitter.com/2vNpcW5l5n — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 29, 2017

Twitter went wild in response - partly in horror, partly in awe.

Did. — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) July 30, 2017

I have my glasses on now tysm — Holly Kogachi (@hkogachi) July 31, 2017

Girl, them lashes is...fly pic.twitter.com/9aCjjs4Ca7 — Juanita Cash Hawkins (@ClassActKelz) July 29, 2017

As The Daily Mail reports, Robbins is an amateur baker who, when she's not doling out beauty hacks, can be found making fairly insane cake creations.

Who wants a slice? Pepperoni/victoria sponge pic.twitter.com/PVum7EXggI — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) March 31, 2017

Easily the tallest cake I've done- but think the pony was heavier!! Showgirl costume #cake#funnygirlsblackpool pic.twitter.com/HP0MZlPVqq — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 30, 2017

Slightly perturbed I make giant lifesize cakes and yet it's my mums #flylash incident tweet that goes viral 😐 — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 30, 2017

Her tweet has indeed gone viral, with over 20,000 retweets. We encourage you, if you end up on her timeline, to focus on the delicious cakes and not the terrifying beauty mishap. Of course, it's all in the service of learning a life lesson: Beauty is pain. (Especially for that poor dead fly.)

