A writer and activist known as "Your Fat Friend" went viral with her tweets outlining the unique details of what it takes to board a plane as someone with a high Body Mass Index.

It turns out there is a whole process for "customers of size." You never know what people are going through as you judge and snicker on your way to the airplane bathroom.

