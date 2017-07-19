Advertising

A writer and activist known as "Your Fat Friend" went viral with her tweets outlining the unique details of what it takes to board a plane as someone with a high Body Mass Index.

It turns out there is a whole process for "customers of size." You never know what people are going through as you judge and snicker on your way to the airplane bathroom.

So, I'm on a plane today. Here's what I did to prepare to fly as a very fat person. (Thread.) — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I researched airlines for their "customer of size" policies, many of which reserve the right to kick me off the plane, even after boarding. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

The rest require purchase of a second seat. If I don't buy one in advance, I'll be charged the day-of price. Today, that's $800 one way. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I'm charged for that second seat regardless of whether one is available. I pay double for the privilege of staying on the plane. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Even if I buy a second seat in advance, the airline may still sell it to another passenger. If they do, I won't be notified or refunded. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I bought a round trip first class ticket for this trip--about $900 more than a coach ticket, but on this flight--still less $ than 2 seats. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I brought my own seatbelt extender, so I wouldn't have to ask for one. Sometimes my extender is confiscated by the TSA. Today it wasn't. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I'm not worried about the embarrassment of asking for a seatbelt extender. I know I'm fat. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I'm worried that hearing me ask for an extender will prompt others to complain. If they do, it starts a domino effect of trouble for me. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Passengers complaining to flight attendants will get me reseated, charged double, or escorted off the plane, stranded without a way home. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Over the last 2 yrs, about 50% of passengers in my row complained about me. So, my body is regularly discussed in my presence w/o my input. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Some policies don't include a refund or rebooking policy. So I could be out $1300 & still stranded. That's a risk I take every time I fly. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

And no matter what happens, if someone complains, my body will be discussed loudly, with open revulsion, without regard for who hears it. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

As a very fat person on a plane, I am treated like luggage--a cumbersome, exasperating inconvenience. Inanimate & unfeeling. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I also checked my bag so I wouldn't give any other passengers another reason to be irritated with me. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I bought a first class tickets bc they're a bit wider, but mostly because there are partitions between seats. So complaints are less likely. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Although I bought a first class ticket, and despite being ~60 lbs smaller than I used to be, the tray table doesn't fit around me. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Without a tray table, I can't work for the full six hours. I also won't be able to eat the first class meal that comes with the ticket. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I also won't request anything so the flight attendant doesn't have to reach over me, again prompting my seat mate to complain. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

So I'll sit silently, arms crossed, so I don't encroach on my neighbor's space. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Today, I was lucky--I boarded & the flight took off without incident. I hope I'm so lucky on my return flight. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

No one likes flying. It's not comfortable for anyone. But for some of us, it's a major physical, financial & emotional risk. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

And this isn't about emotional fragility. I'm vulnerable, but I'm tough. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

This is about airline policies, and about what happens when others decide to make an issue of my body. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I was complained about for the first time about six years ago. I will never forget it. I was on an oversold flight, moved to a middle seat. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

The man sitting next to me became increasingly agitated. I said hello, asked how he was. He didn't respond. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

He got up several times to talk to a flight attendant, pointing angrily back at me. My stomach sunk as I realized what was happening. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

When he returned, he gathered his things and said sharply, "this is for your comfort. It'll be better for both of us." — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

The FA looked at him blankly and said "no it's not. Someone else will be sitting here." — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

He scowled at her, then me, then moved to his new seat--directly in front of me. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I spent the rest of the flight with my arms & legs crossed, humiliated and alone. No one spoke to me or made eye contact. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

The flight attendant didn't speak to me, but gave free food and drinks to the others in my row--rewards for tolerating my presence. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

No one said anything. No one interrupted him or reached out to me. I was invisible. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

At the end of the flight, as we filed into the aisle, the man who asked to be reseated spoke to me. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

"I wouldn't do that to someone who was pregnant or in a wheelchair," he said. "I know," I said. "That's what makes this so awful." — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I didn't fly for a year and a half after that. Refused travel for work, didn't see my family, only traveled where I could drive. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I fly now because I love my family, who live about a thousand miles away. I don't know what my life would be without my niece & nephew. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I fly because I value my job, & I'm good at it. & bc advancing my career means traveling. People bigger than me may not have that option. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I fly because my life is my own, and others' preconceptions of me & my body won't control it. But they can make it much, much harder. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

If you learned something from this thread/think others might, please RT. It would genuinely help if others knew where their complaints lead. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Also, I wrote about this & more about flying as a very fat person here: https://t.co/Wx9RrK1CB3 — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.