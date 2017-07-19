A writer and activist known as "Your Fat Friend" went viral with her tweets outlining the unique details of what it takes to board a plane as someone with a high Body Mass Index.
It turns out there is a whole process for "customers of size." You never know what people are going through as you judge and snicker on your way to the airplane bathroom.
I researched airlines for their "customer of size" policies, many of which reserve the right to kick me off the plane, even after boarding.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
The rest require purchase of a second seat. If I don't buy one in advance, I'll be charged the day-of price. Today, that's $800 one way.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I'm charged for that second seat regardless of whether one is available. I pay double for the privilege of staying on the plane.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Even if I buy a second seat in advance, the airline may still sell it to another passenger. If they do, I won't be notified or refunded.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I bought a round trip first class ticket for this trip--about $900 more than a coach ticket, but on this flight--still less $ than 2 seats.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I brought my own seatbelt extender, so I wouldn't have to ask for one. Sometimes my extender is confiscated by the TSA. Today it wasn't.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I'm not worried about the embarrassment of asking for a seatbelt extender. I know I'm fat.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I'm worried that hearing me ask for an extender will prompt others to complain. If they do, it starts a domino effect of trouble for me.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Passengers complaining to flight attendants will get me reseated, charged double, or escorted off the plane, stranded without a way home.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Over the last 2 yrs, about 50% of passengers in my row complained about me. So, my body is regularly discussed in my presence w/o my input.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Some policies don't include a refund or rebooking policy. So I could be out $1300 & still stranded. That's a risk I take every time I fly.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
And no matter what happens, if someone complains, my body will be discussed loudly, with open revulsion, without regard for who hears it.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
As a very fat person on a plane, I am treated like luggage--a cumbersome, exasperating inconvenience. Inanimate & unfeeling.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I also checked my bag so I wouldn't give any other passengers another reason to be irritated with me.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I bought a first class tickets bc they're a bit wider, but mostly because there are partitions between seats. So complaints are less likely.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Although I bought a first class ticket, and despite being ~60 lbs smaller than I used to be, the tray table doesn't fit around me.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Without a tray table, I can't work for the full six hours. I also won't be able to eat the first class meal that comes with the ticket.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I also won't request anything so the flight attendant doesn't have to reach over me, again prompting my seat mate to complain.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
So I'll sit silently, arms crossed, so I don't encroach on my neighbor's space.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Today, I was lucky--I boarded & the flight took off without incident. I hope I'm so lucky on my return flight.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
No one likes flying. It's not comfortable for anyone. But for some of us, it's a major physical, financial & emotional risk.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
And this isn't about emotional fragility. I'm vulnerable, but I'm tough.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
This is about airline policies, and about what happens when others decide to make an issue of my body.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I was complained about for the first time about six years ago. I will never forget it. I was on an oversold flight, moved to a middle seat.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
The man sitting next to me became increasingly agitated. I said hello, asked how he was. He didn't respond.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
He got up several times to talk to a flight attendant, pointing angrily back at me. My stomach sunk as I realized what was happening.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
When he returned, he gathered his things and said sharply, "this is for your comfort. It'll be better for both of us."— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
The FA looked at him blankly and said "no it's not. Someone else will be sitting here."— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
He scowled at her, then me, then moved to his new seat--directly in front of me.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I spent the rest of the flight with my arms & legs crossed, humiliated and alone. No one spoke to me or made eye contact.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
The flight attendant didn't speak to me, but gave free food and drinks to the others in my row--rewards for tolerating my presence.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
No one said anything. No one interrupted him or reached out to me. I was invisible.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
At the end of the flight, as we filed into the aisle, the man who asked to be reseated spoke to me.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
"I wouldn't do that to someone who was pregnant or in a wheelchair," he said. "I know," I said. "That's what makes this so awful."— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I didn't fly for a year and a half after that. Refused travel for work, didn't see my family, only traveled where I could drive.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I fly now because I love my family, who live about a thousand miles away. I don't know what my life would be without my niece & nephew.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I fly because I value my job, & I'm good at it. & bc advancing my career means traveling. People bigger than me may not have that option.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
I fly because my life is my own, and others' preconceptions of me & my body won't control it. But they can make it much, much harder.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
If you learned something from this thread/think others might, please RT. It would genuinely help if others knew where their complaints lead.— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017
Also, I wrote about this & more about flying as a very fat person here: https://t.co/Wx9RrK1CB3— your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017